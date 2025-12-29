Max Richter, Cynthia Erivo and Bill Bailey among musicians named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours

29 December 2025, 22:31

Max Richter, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Bailey recognised in His Majesty’s 2026 New Year Honours list.
Max Richter, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Bailey recognised in His Majesty’s 2026 New Year Honours list. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

Composer Max Richter, mezzo-soprano Alice Coote, and Olympic ice skaters Torvill and Dean are among those recognised in the New Years Honours list 2026

His Majesty The King has revealed his New Year Honours for 2025, with figures from across music and the arts recognised for their contributions.

German-born British composer and pianist Max Richter, known for his classical-electronic soundscapes including a reworking of Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’ and film soundtrack favourite ‘On the Nature of Daylight’, becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Alice Coote, one of Britain’s most celebrated mezzo-sopranos and a regular performer at the world’s leading opera houses, also receives a CBE for services to the arts, having been awarded an OBE in 2018.

Former Olympic ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, renowned for their historic 1984 routine featuring Ravel’s Boléro, which took the French composer’s music to a TV audience of 24 million and spawned a thousand parodies, have been honoured for their services to skating and voluntary work. Torvill is made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE), while Dean, or Sir Christopher, receives a knighthood.

Read more: Viral virtuoso Hayato Sumino plays Boléro on two pianos

Torvill & Dean Bolero 1984 Olympic Winning Routine

Elsewhere in the arts, actor and musician Idris Elba has been knighted for services to young people, and Ballet Black founder Cassa Pancho bags an OBE for her contribution to ballet. Warwick Davis, Matt Lucas and Richard Osman also get OBEs, alongside MBEs for musician and comedian Bill Bailey and singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo.

Following a blockbuster year for womens’ sports, the Lionesses and Red Roses also receive awards in this year’s list. England manager Sarina Wiegman is awarded an honorary damehood, and captain Leah Williamson, who is also a skilled pianist, is made CBE. Teammates Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone are also awarded MBEs for services to Association Football.

Read more: 10 sports stars you didn’t know were also musicians

Red Roses coach John Mitchell, and players Zoe Aldcroft and Marlie Packer are awarded OBEs, while MBEs go to Ellie Kildunne, Megan Jones and Sadia Kabeya, for their services to Rugby Union Football.

“This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be.

“On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”

‘Auld Lang Syne’ was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns, and is usually sung to fireworks on New Year’s Eve

What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does Auld Lang Syne actually mean?

A Classic FM exclusive of Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh singing ‘O Holy Night’ went viral in Christmas 2022

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for tenth consecutive year

Diana Newell makes her Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live

‘The Piano’ winner, veteran Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut aged 88

Avatar: Fire and Ash composer Simon Franglen on how he wrote the score.

‘Avatar’ composer reveals he invented brand new instruments for latest film

Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany and Gabrielle Creevy play Mozart, Salieri, and Constanze Mozart in Sky's new 'Amadeus' series.

Paul Bettany tapped into own insecurities to play Salieri in new ‘Amadeus’ series

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge is one of the world’s best known choral groups

King’s College, Cambridge to launch all-female choir for first time in its history

Sir Humphrey Burton, former Classic FM presenter and Bernstein biographer, dies aged 94

Sir Humphrey Burton, former Classic FM presenter and Bernstein biographer, dies aged 94

Mozart's middle name wasn't really Amadeus

Did you know Mozart’s middle name isn’t really Amadeus?

‘The News Agents’ wins Best Podcast Show at The Global Player Awards 2025

‘The News Agents’ wins Best Podcast Show at The Global Player Awards 2025

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

Get your tickets to Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Conch shells

Archaeologists discover 6,000-year-old musical shells which are as loud as a lawnmower

Michael Bublé gets Pope to sing along at Vatican concert

Pope Leo asks Michael Bublé to sing spontaneous Schubert ‘Ave Maria’ at the Vatican

Royal Shakespeare Company’s Romeo and Juliet

RSC plans to scrap its in-house musicians amid workforce changes

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber

Watch Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber exclusively on Sky Arts

Soloist forced to travel with ‘naked’ 1782 violin as airline refuses her boarding with case

Soloist forced to travel with ‘naked’ 1782 violin as airline refuses her boarding with case
Study finds monkeys can tap to beat of human music after metronome training

Monkeys can tap to beat of human music after metronome training, study finds

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz teaches piano to an octopus

Swedish musician teaches a highly intelligent octopus to play piano

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

French cellist Gautier Capuçon plays while suspended from a zipline in the French Alps.

Gautier Capuçon plays cello while suspended on a zipline in the French Alps

