Max Richter, Cynthia Erivo and Bill Bailey among musicians named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours

By Hazel Davis

Composer Max Richter, mezzo-soprano Alice Coote, and Olympic ice skaters Torvill and Dean are among those recognised in the New Years Honours list 2026

His Majesty The King has revealed his New Year Honours for 2025, with figures from across music and the arts recognised for their contributions.

German-born British composer and pianist Max Richter, known for his classical-electronic soundscapes including a reworking of Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’ and film soundtrack favourite ‘On the Nature of Daylight’, becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Alice Coote, one of Britain’s most celebrated mezzo-sopranos and a regular performer at the world’s leading opera houses, also receives a CBE for services to the arts, having been awarded an OBE in 2018.

Former Olympic ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, renowned for their historic 1984 routine featuring Ravel’s Boléro, which took the French composer’s music to a TV audience of 24 million and spawned a thousand parodies, have been honoured for their services to skating and voluntary work. Torvill is made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE), while Dean, or Sir Christopher, receives a knighthood.

Elsewhere in the arts, actor and musician Idris Elba has been knighted for services to young people, and Ballet Black founder Cassa Pancho bags an OBE for her contribution to ballet. Warwick Davis, Matt Lucas and Richard Osman also get OBEs, alongside MBEs for musician and comedian Bill Bailey and singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo.

Following a blockbuster year for womens’ sports, the Lionesses and Red Roses also receive awards in this year’s list. England manager Sarina Wiegman is awarded an honorary damehood, and captain Leah Williamson, who is also a skilled pianist, is made CBE. Teammates Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone are also awarded MBEs for services to Association Football.

Red Roses coach John Mitchell, and players Zoe Aldcroft and Marlie Packer are awarded OBEs, while MBEs go to Ellie Kildunne, Megan Jones and Sadia Kabeya, for their services to Rugby Union Football.

“This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be.

“On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”