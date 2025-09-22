Exclusive

Margot Robbie: ‘Classic FM is my favourite radio station – I always wake up to The Lark Ascending’

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell's film music favourites | Classic FM

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Margot Robbie shared her film music favourites in an interview with Classic FM, including the radio she brought back to America to listen to Classic FM at the Movies.

If you’ve ever wondered what similarities you might share with Margot Robbie, it turns out it could lie in your morning listening routine.

In an exclusive interview, the Barbie star revealed her love of Classic FM and that she wakes up each day to Vaughan Williams: she even bought a British radio so she could listen to the station in America.

“Classic FM is my favourite radio station”, she said. “Every morning I wake up to The Lark Ascending - that’s my alarm! It just gets me out of sleep and into reality for the day in a really beautiful way”.

“I have a radio in America – in my house in America – that I bought from here so that I can listen to Classic FM. I love it”, she added.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'. Picture: Sony Pictures

Robbie was joined by Colin Farrell to talk about their new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a time-travelling romance that follows two characters who meet at a wedding and, through a series of doors that act as portals to their pasts, revisit the defining moments of each other’s lives.

The pair discussed their favourite film scores and classical music, as well as Robbie’s love for Classic FM at the Movies - Robbie even had film music at her wedding.

“Classic FM at the Movies is my favourite thing to listen to”, she said. “I have a lot of favourite film scores. I could not pick my favourite.”

“I mean, speaking of, amazing film scores” she added, “I walked down the aisle on my wedding to the theme music from True Romance.”

Robbie picked The Last of the Mohicans, and Lord of the Rings as her most loved film scores, specifying a particular love for James Horner’s 'Gift of a Thistle' from the Braveheart soundtrack.

Farrell, on the other hand, expressed his adoration for The Piano’s score, saying: “Michael Nyman’s score for The Piano is so beautiful”.

The actors were united in their love for cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

“‘Gabriel’s Oboe’, by Ennio Morricone for The Mission. But Yo-Yo Ma’s version”, Farrell said, when asked for his favourite classical piece.

Robbie chimed in, saying: “I was about to say, Yo-Yo Ma, I love Yo-Yo Ma!” She suggested that Farrell should listen to The Goat Rodeo Sessions, the 2011 album Ma made in collaboration with Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile, featuring Aoife O’Donovan.

In their discussion, Robbie was keen to celebrate Farrell’s musical abilities, as, in the film, he performs a song from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in the guise of his teenage self.

“He’s so good!”, she said, “Colin actually has an amazing singing voice, and can dance.”

“Not at all,” he retorted, “It was fun, it was fun. It was nerve-wracking and I felt mortified but it was fun.

“I did not like having to sing. I don't like singing in front of people.”

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is in cinemas now.