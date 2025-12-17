King’s College, Cambridge to launch all-female choir for first time in its history

The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge is one of the world’s best known choral groups. Picture: Courtesy of King’s College, Cambridge

By Hazel Davis

Over five centuries since its founding, King’s College, Cambridge is introducing its first all-female choral ensemble.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

King’s College, Cambridge is to establish its first all-female choir, revising the college’s centuries-old tradition of male-only choral singing.

The new ensemble, expected to begin next year, will sit alongside the world-famous King’s College Choir and the mixed-voice King’s Voices, which was set up in 1997 in order to give women a go.

The Times reported that a recent job advert in the university newspaper Varsity for the college’s new assistant director of music, Australian conductor and composer Owen Elsley, stated that a core responsibility of the post would be “to pursue the development of an all-female chamber group … active in repertoire and performance outside and beyond the [existing] chapel services”.

Read more: Girls will be part of St. Paul’s choir on Christmas Day for first time in 900 years

'Adam Lay Ybounden' - Choir of King's College Cambridge

Founded in the 15th century, Kings College Choir is well known for its TV broadcasts and recordings. Women and girls will continue to be excluded from this choir, something that has drawn criticism from some parts.

Students set up the King’s Women and Marginalised Genders (KWMG) choir in 2022. KWMG co-founder Lucy Gabb told Varsity at the time that “ultimately, women and girls must be allowed into [the original KCC]”.

She described the new ensemble as “really disappointing” if it simply maintains “elitist, selective traditions”.

King’s has yet to issue a full official statement about the new choir.