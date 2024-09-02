Kamala Harris played French horn and percussion at school, and has a penchant for George Gershwin

Kamala Harris reveals she played the French Horn as she meets band

By Classic FM

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris shares her musical roots on the campaign trail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has told a high school marching band that she used to play French horn and percussion.

While on a tour drumming up support for their campaign, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz dropped in at Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Georgia.

High school students gasped and cheered as Harris and Walz showed up to their band practice session on an otherwise average Wednesday in August.

As the band struck up, Walz, who is a former high school teacher and sports coach, instinctively started clapping along.

After hearing them play a few bars, Harris told students: “I was in a band when I was your age.

“I played the French horn. I also played the xylophone and the vibraphone,” the Vice President said, before adding, “and the kettle drums”, which received a roar of enthusiasm from the young musicians.

Kamala Harris enjoys a brass band serenade at a Georgia high school. Picture: Alamy

The bandleader described Harris as “a woman of many talents”.

Walz spoke during his speech about being part of something bigger than the individual. “Your single instrument alone is an amazing thing, but as part of this band it becomes really amazing.”

Adding to Walz’s words of inspiration, Harris told students: “Sometimes you hit the right note, sometimes you don’t. But all the practice makes for beautiful music, and that is symbolic for everything that you all will do in your lives.”

Harris has gradually been revealing her musical passions, which includes Miles Davis and Beyoncé. Discover more about her favourite music below.

Read more: Prime Minister Keir Starmer plays flute, recorder and piano, and was a Guildhall music scholar

Kamala Harris visits a high school in Georgia. Picture: Alamy

Kamala Harris’ favourite jazz albums

In May 2024, Harris was spotted coming out of Home Rule Records in the US capital. As the world’s media looked on, the Vice President revealed the contents of her shopping bag – three vinyl albums, which she took out and described with a true music-lover’s enthusiasm.

“Mingus, Ayers, Fitzgerald and Armstrong – if you don’t know, now you know!” Harris wrote in her Instagram post when sharing the video.

The first album from the bag was the from legendary jazz double bassist and composer Charles Mingus. ‘Let My Children Hear Music’ was a 1972 release of music Mingus composed at a large scale in the avant-garde jazz style.

Then it was an album from American vibraphonist Roy Ayers. Ayres started out in the post-bob jazz traditions, before embracing the funk and fusion featured on Harris’ choice ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’.

Her final choice was George Gershwin with selections from Porgy and Bess sung by two great voices of the 20th century, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

Kamala Harris’ favourite music

The Vice President grew up in a home filled with music. Her mother had an obsession with Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder, and her father a love of jazz giants including Miles Davis and John Coltrane. “One of my personal favourite musicians from when I was younger was Prince,” she said in a recent video with Tim Walz.

“I almost know by heart every one of those [Prince] songs.”

In previous interviews Harris has also talked about her love of the funk-soul bassist Bootsy Collins, and R&B artists Brandy and Monica, as well as rappers Snoop Dogg, Tupac, and Cardi B.

Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Beyoncé have also featured on special playlists curated by a Vice President who clearly has a deep love of music.