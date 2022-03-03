Julia Donaldson joins Classic FM for ‘A Pocketful of Music’ – an exclusive playlist on Global Player
3 March 2022, 08:30
Beloved children’s author, Julia Donaldson joins Classic FM for ‘A Pocketful of Music’, an exclusive playlist on Global Player.
Best-selling children’s author Julia Donaldson, writer of The Gruffalo, is hosting an exclusive new playlist for Classic FM, released on World Book Day.
Join Julia on Global Player for a coming-together of fun and famous classical pieces for all the family to enjoy, together with passages from Julia’s much-loved books and songs.
She will explore some of her favourite classical music, together with extracts from her top-selling stories, and musical extracts from her latest book, A Pocketful of Songs.
The brand-new playlist features music from Peter and the Wolf by Prokofiev, Carnival of the Animals by Saint-Saëns, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, excerpts from the books The Gruffalo, Superworm and Zog, as well as original songs written and performed by Julia.