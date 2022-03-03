Julia Donaldson joins Classic FM for ‘A Pocketful of Music’ – an exclusive playlist on Global Player

3 March 2022, 08:30

Julia Donaldson presents ‘A Pocketful of Songs’ in exclusive Global Player playlist for Classic FM
Julia Donaldson presents ‘A Pocketful of Songs’ in exclusive Global Player playlist for Classic FM. Picture: Global
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Beloved children’s author, Julia Donaldson joins Classic FM for ‘A Pocketful of Music’, an exclusive playlist on Global Player.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Best-selling children’s author Julia Donaldson, writer of The Gruffalo, is hosting an exclusive new playlist for Classic FM, released on World Book Day.

Join Julia on Global Player for a coming-together of fun and famous classical pieces for all the family to enjoy, together with passages from Julia’s much-loved books and songs.

She will explore some of her favourite classical music, together with extracts from her top-selling stories, and musical extracts from her latest book, A Pocketful of Songs.

The brand-new playlist features music from Peter and the Wolf by Prokofiev, Carnival of the Animals by Saint-Saëns, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, excerpts from the books The Gruffalo, Superworm and Zog, as well as original songs written and performed by Julia.

Click the image below to listen to ‘A Pocketful of Music’.

A Pocketful of Music
A Pocketful of Music. Picture: Classic FM

Listen to ‘A Pocketful of Music’ exclusively on Global Player.

