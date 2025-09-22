Israeli conductor arrested while protesting near Gaza border

Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov was arrested near the Gaza border after calling for a stop to war. Picture: Astrid Ackermann

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Ilan Volkov spoke out against the war in Gaza while conducting Brahms’ Symphony No.2 earlier this month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov has been arrested while protesting near the Israel-Gaza border.

This comes less than two weeks after he condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza while conducting Brahms’ Second Symphony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Footage shared on social media showed him being taken into a police car saying: “Stop the genocide now, it’s ruining everyone’s lives. Stop it.”

He was one of four people who were detained as they marched towards the border of Gaza, calling for an end to the war - which a UN commission has recently found to be genocide. At least 65,000 people have been killed since 7 October 2023.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the four people who were detained, including Volkov, were released “after a short time”.

Read more: Conductor Vladimir Jurowski tells audience to ‘let climate protestors speak’ as they interrupt Bruckner symphony

המעצר של המנצח אילן וולקוב pic.twitter.com/seq3ckLMZ5 — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) September 19, 2025

On 11 September, Volkov was conducting the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, when he spoke to the audience, saying:

“I come from Israel, I live there, I love it, it’s my home. But what’s happening now is atrocious and horrific on a scale that is unimaginable.”

He went on to say: “Innocent Palestinians being killed in thousands, displaced again and again, without hospitals, without schools, not knowing when their next meal is. Israeli hostages are kept in inhumane conditions for two years and political prisoners are languishing in Israeli jails.

“I ask you all to do whatever is in your power to stop this madness. Every little action counts while governments hesitate and wait. We cannot let this go on any longer, every moment that passes puts the safety of millions at risk.”

When heckled by members of the audience, he responded, “Let me finish and you can curse me all your life, no problem.”

He told The Times: “The phrase ‘not in my name’ is not always helpful but this war is happening in my name, and I am going to fight against it.

“We have to make a stand. We have to think creatively about what we can do. I believe that now all non-violent ways of trying to influence the situation are crucial.”