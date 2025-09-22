Israeli conductor arrested while protesting near Gaza border

22 September 2025, 12:51 | Updated: 22 September 2025, 13:34

Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov was arrested near the Gaza border after calling for a stop to war.
Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov was arrested near the Gaza border after calling for a stop to war. Picture: Astrid Ackermann

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Ilan Volkov spoke out against the war in Gaza while conducting Brahms’ Symphony No.2 earlier this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov has been arrested while protesting near the Israel-Gaza border.

This comes less than two weeks after he condemned Israel’s bombardment of Gaza while conducting Brahms’ Second Symphony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Footage shared on social media showed him being taken into a police car saying: “Stop the genocide now, it’s ruining everyone’s lives. Stop it.”

He was one of four people who were detained as they marched towards the border of Gaza, calling for an end to the war - which a UN commission has recently found to be genocide. At least 65,000 people have been killed since 7 October 2023.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the four people who were detained, including Volkov, were released “after a short time”.

Read more: Conductor Vladimir Jurowski tells audience to ‘let climate protestors speak’ as they interrupt Bruckner symphony

On 11 September, Volkov was conducting the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, when he spoke to the audience, saying:

“I come from Israel, I live there, I love it, it’s my home. But what’s happening now is atrocious and horrific on a scale that is unimaginable.”

He went on to say: “Innocent Palestinians being killed in thousands, displaced again and again, without hospitals, without schools, not knowing when their next meal is. Israeli hostages are kept in inhumane conditions for two years and political prisoners are languishing in Israeli jails.

“I ask you all to do whatever is in your power to stop this madness. Every little action counts while governments hesitate and wait. We cannot let this go on any longer, every moment that passes puts the safety of millions at risk.”

When heckled by members of the audience, he responded, “Let me finish and you can curse me all your life, no problem.”

He told The Times: “The phrase ‘not in my name’ is not always helpful but this war is happening in my name, and I am going to fight against it.

“We have to make a stand. We have to think creatively about what we can do. I believe that now all non-violent ways of trying to influence the situation are crucial.”

Latest on Classic FM

Norbert Merkl’s instrument collection stolen from apartment

Musician’s priceless instrument collection stolen from apartment including 61 violin bows

Discover Music

Margot Robbie states her love for Classic FM and film music in interview with Colin Farrell.

Margot Robbie: ‘Classic FM is my favourite radio station – I always wake up to The Lark Ascending’
Secondary School winner Laura Hodges of Thetford Academy

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – revealing our 2025 winners!

Events

Hans Zimmer reflects on Interstellar ten years on

Hans Zimmer on how he wrote the magical ‘Interstellar’ music

Zimmer

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis will lead the new crime drama Murder Before Evensong, based on Reverend Richard Coles’ novel

Harry Potter star to play clergyman in Evensong murder mystery

3D printed violins

US school cuts music lesson costs by printing 3D violins for students

Hans Zimmer’s 10 best soundtracks – from Gladiator to Interstellar

Hans Zimmer’s 10 best film scores – ranked from good to Interstellar

Zimmer

Downton Abbey 3, The Grand Finale

Downton Abbey: a complete guide to the award-winning soundtrack and composer

Lunn

Interior of Bangor Cathedral, Gwynedd

Cathedral choir suspended after singing ‘entirely inappropriate’ hymn

10 best pieces of music by Arvo Pärt

10 best pieces of music by Arvo Pärt

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Latest news

See more Latest news

Prince of Wales: ‘music education is crucial’, as children’s instrumental lessons are revealed

Prince of Wales: ‘music education is crucial’, as children’s instrumental lessons are revealed

Music Education

Albert Einstein’s first violin, which he hid from the Nazis, is up for auction

Albert Einstein’s first violin which he hid from the Nazis goes on sale for £300,000

Discover Music

Violinist refused boarding by Transavia Airlines after declining to check in his Stradivarius

Violinist refused boarding by airline after declining to check in ‘rare’ Stradivarius

Did you know the Duchess of Kent secretly taught music at a primary school for 13 years?

When the Duchess of Kent went undercover as a primary school music teacher for 13 years

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Tchaikovsky

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

1 month ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

1 month ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

1 month ago

Williams

Largest string orchestra world record, Recklinghausen, Germany

1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

2 months ago

Beethoven

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in memory of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota.

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Liverpool church in memory of footballer Diogo Jota

2 months ago

Aled Jones and Stuart Burrows

Child star Aled Jones sings with late tenor in poignant ‘Panis Angelicus’ duet

2 months ago

Aled Jones