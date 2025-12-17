Sir Humphrey Burton, former Classic FM presenter and Bernstein biographer, dies aged 94

17 December 2025, 10:04

Sir Humphrey Burton, former Classic FM presenter and Bernstein biographer, dies aged 94
Sir Humphrey Burton, former Classic FM presenter and Bernstein biographer, dies aged 94. Picture: Alamy

By Hazel Davis

The former Classic FM presenter had a long and celebrated career in the arts.

The broadcaster, director and author Sir Humphrey Burton, who helped shape a golden age of classical music on television and radio, has died at the age of 94.

He passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 17 December, following a brief final illness, with his family by his side.​

Sir Humphrey’s work for Classic FM includes programmes celebrating two of the influential figures with whom he had long professional and personal associations – a Leonard Bernstein series, drawing on his role as Bernstein’s biographer and long‑time television collaborator and a Yehudi Menuhin series that reflected decades of joint radio and television projects.

With these broadcasts and his writing he introduced multiple generations to classical music with the trademark enthusiasm that made his name synonymous with arts broadcasting.​

Sir Humphrey Burton was made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire in 2020
Sir Humphrey Burton was made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Sir Humphrey founded Young Musician of the Year, helping to spotlight young classical talent.

He was also a founding member of London Weekend Television, where he edited and presented the popular arts series Aquarius. He later directed landmark programmes and concert relays from the Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne and other major stages.

He was knighted in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to classical music and the arts.

Sir Humphrey’s family said, “He was deeply loved by his children and grandchildren, and his commitment to spreading the joy of classical music was so inspiring. An award‑winning writer, producer and film‑maker and a huge influence on several generations of arts programme makers, he was also a former presenter at Classic FM.

“He will be missed beyond words. We take comfort in knowing he is now at peace.”

