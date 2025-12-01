Greggs customers spend more when classical music is playing

By Hazel Davis

... but Phil Collins does nothing for doughnut consumption.

Greggs customers are likely to spend more on breakfast items when classical music rather than pop is playing, according to new research.

The study was conducted by researchers at Bar-Ilan University, using the UK bakery chain to see how music affects spending intentions.

The findings, published in the journal Marketing Letters, looks at how different types of background music influence consumers’ price perceptions when it comes to treat items.

In the experiment, Greggs customers were presented with a new breakfast offer consisting of a roll and hot drink, with the option to add ‘treat’ items such as biscuits, pastry and fresh fruit.

While they considered the offer, one group listened to Phil Collins’ ‘A Groovy Kind of Love’, while another heard Muzio Clementi’s Sonatina in G major. Clementi was an Italian-born British pianist and composer sometimes nicknamed ‘the father of the piano’ for his development of early piano techniques.

One group heard a Sonatina by Muzio Clementi, the Italian-born composer nicknamed ‘the father of the piano’. Picture: Alamy

When it came to the more indulgent items, customers were willing to pay significantly more on average than those hearing the pop track. Interestingly, the music didn’t make a difference to the standard food items, just the luxury food.

“It is possible that classical music has a greater propensity to widen the acceptable price range than pop music,” the researchers said.

“This, in turn, could positively influence consumers’ purchase intentions, leading them to spend more... Marketers of hedonic products are likely to benefit from choosing classical music congruent with the essence of the product in question.”

Many other studies have found a correlation between music and dietary choice. A 2022 study found that people like food stimuli significantly more while listening to jazz than hip-hop and research from University College London has found that soothing music can help encourage people to eat healthier, less calorific food.