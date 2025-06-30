Join us for a Great British Summer on Classic FM!

All summer long, we’re celebrating the best seasonal music on Classic FM. Join us for a Great British Summer, whatever the weather.

Throughout July and August, rain or shine, we’re playing the very best summertime music to celebrate the season in Classic FM’s Great British Summer.

Whether it’s the drama of Vivaldi’s ‘Summer’ from The Four Seasons, the pastoral charm of Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony, or the gentle lull of Debussy’s Clair de Lune, join us on hot days, warm nights and rain-drenched weekends to enjoy the sound of summer in classical music.

And every weekday night, we have something extra special in store...

On Fridays at 9pm, we’re welcoming a star violinist and summer festival director to Classic FM to present her first ever series. Plus, every Monday to Thursday at 9pm, we’ll be celebrating a different composer with a full hour of their music plus fun facts about their life and compositions along the way. Find out more below.

Composer Carousel with Zeb Soanes

Every Monday to Thursday at 9pm throughout July and August, Zeb Soanes will explore a new composer with an hour of their music including at least one full work.

He’ll also be exploring that composer’s life in all its weird and wonderful glory, from the composers’ odd rituals to their favourite pets, and how it all influenced the music we are lucky enough to enjoy through our speakers today.

Join Zeb for Relaxing Evenings at 7pm, followed by his Composer Carousel at 9pm.

The Truth about Classical Music with Nicola Benedetti

In the run-up to the Edinburgh International Festival, one of the arts and culture highlights of the summer, the star violinist and festival director Nicola Benedetti joins us to present her first ever Classic FM series.

Inspired by the theme of this year‘s summer festival, The Truth We Seek, Nicola presents six episodes exploring ‘The Truth about Classical Music’ – from a life of performing on concert stages, and working with conductors and orchestras, to the realities of the rehearsal room.

Join Nicola Benedetti on Fridays at 9pm, starting on 27 June and ending on 1 August.

Take Classic FM’s Great British Summer with you wherever you are, on our official app Global Player.