First ever opera about Margaret Thatcher’s time as prime minister hits the stage

A new opera, 'Mrs T', will be released this year to mark the centenary of the British Prime Minister's birth. Picture: Alamy

By Will Padfield

A new opera, 'Mrs T', will be released this year to mark the centenary of the British prime minister's birth.

The first ever opera about Margaret Thatcher’s time in office is coming to the stage.

Titled Mrs T, the work will be “an intimate exploration of one of the most polarising and influential figures in British politics”, focusing on Thatcher’s 11 years as prime minister, between 1979 and 1990.

It is written by Dominic Sandbrook, an expert historian of British politics in the latter half of the 20th century and co-host of the immensely popular The Rest Is History podcast. He is known for his well-balanced and honest judgment of complicated political figures, such as Thatcher.

Sandbrook, who provides the text, will join forces with composer Joseph Phibbs, who has achieved recognition for his highly successful operatic adaptation of August Strindberg’s play Miss Julie and has had his compositions performed all over the world in renowned venues, including at the Aldeburgh Festival and Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

It is written by Dominic Sandbrook, an expert historian of British politics in the latter half of the 20th century and co-host of the immensely popular Rest Is History podcast.

Sandbrook has written several highly acclaimed books on 20th-century British history, including Never Had It So Good and Who Dares Wins, and has established a reputation as one of Britain’s most respected historians of the 1900s with a natural gift for compelling and engaging storytelling.

This will be his first foray into the world of opera and the combination of the complex politics of Thatcher’s inner circle and Sandbrook’s expertise will likely make a fascinating and entertaining spectacle.

“Margaret Thatcher has been portrayed many times on screen, but never as prime minister on the operatic stage,” said Phibbs, as reported in The Guardian.

“More than the politics, this is an exploration of Thatcher the woman: her isolation in a world dominated by men; her often fractious relationships with members of her cabinet (notably with Geoffrey Howe); and the dramatic events that led to her resignation.”

This will not be the first time that an opera has grappled with modern political figures. In 1987, minimalist composer John Adams caused a stir with the premiere performance of his opera Nixon in China, inspired by US president Richard Nixon’s 1972 visit to the People’s Republic of China. It featured a replica of Air Force One and an all-singing, all-dancing Chairman Mao.

Mrs T will be directed by Lucy Bradley, with the mezzo-soprano Lucy Schaufer in the title role. The author, journalist and radio presenter Libby Purves will feature as a newsreader, and the casting of other roles including Thatcher’s chancellor Geoffrey Howe and Ronald Reagan will be announced at a later date.