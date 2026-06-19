Engineers invent piano-playing robotic hand that can learn music by ‘ear’

19 June 2026, 17:33

Engineers have created a robotic hand that can learn and repeat music ‘by ear’.
Engineers have created a robotic hand that can learn and repeat music ‘by ear’. Picture: USC Viterbi School of Engineering

By Hazel Davis

We’re one step closer to robots being able to create art...

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No excuse to not learn your scales now. US scientists have developed a robotic hand capable of learning and performing a melody after ‘hearing’ it just once.

The experiment has raised fresh questions about how quickly machines could adapt to real-world tasks and how good they are at artistic expression.

Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) say their “Musician Hand” can teach itself to play simple tunes on a keyboard with just two minutes of practice, relying on a learning process closer to human trial-and-error than traditional programming.

In tests, the robotic hand, which is equipped with four tendon-driven fingers, was played a short melody which it was then able to reproduce after a brief period of random key pressing, described by the team as “motor babbling”.

When its performance was assessed alongside that of human pianists, judges were sometimes unable to distinguish between them.

Read more: Scientists’ ‘smart gloves’ could allow stroke patients to relearn to play the piano

Robotic piano hand that can learn music by ear

The findings, published in the Royal Society Interface journal, suggest a shift in robotics away from systems that rely on datasets and tightly controlled environments, and towards machines that can learn quickly from limited experience. We’re not scared...

“The Achilles heel of traditional robotics is the assumption that perfect information is necessary to act well,” said Professor Francisco Valero-Cuevas, who led the research. “Animals don’t work that way. They perceive, they guess, usually correctly, and they adapt.”

Traditional robots typically operate in predictable settings such as factory floors, where objects and tasks are carefully arranged. “You go to a factory, and the screws are in this bin and the nuts are in that bin,” Valero-Cuevas said. “Everything is laid out so the robot knows exactly where to find things.”

Lead author Hesam Azadjou said the project challenged conventional thinking about artificial intelligence. “Our brain solves incredibly complex problems using less than 100 watts of power,” he said. “To do the same thing with conventional AI, you might need megawatts. Nature is offering us a very different, energetically efficient kind of solution.”

Read more: Watch as a robot performs the cello with a symphony orchestra in a world first

After its brief practice session, the robot converts sounds into visual patterns and uses neural networks to map those patterns to finger movements, allowing it to recreate a melody in a single attempt without correction.

The researchers believe the underlying technology could have far wider applications in personalised rehabilitation systems, robotic assistants and wearable devices.

“With two minutes of training and a simple laptop, this system learned to do something intrinsically human: artistic expression,” Valero-Cuevas said. “That’s a counterexample to traditional robotics worth taking seriously.”

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