‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul

26 January 2026, 16:39

‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul
‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul. Picture: NBC News

By Hazel Davis

The apologetic thief brought the vintage mandolins back to their owner in carrier bags.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two vintage mandolins worth thousands of dollars were safely returned to a New Jersey specialist string shop last month after a “drunk” thief dropped them at the door with a note saying sorry.

Lark Street Music in Teaneck, New Jersey, a well-respected vintage fretted instruments shop, reported just before Christmas that a Gibson F‑12 mandolin and a Weber Yellowstone had been spirited away. CCTV footage showed a man slipping both instruments into his coat before walking out.

Lark Street Music owner Bernard ‘Buzzy’ Levine said he only realised the instruments were gone later when he noticed two empty spaces on the mandolin wall.

The missing instruments we carved‑top Gibson F‑12, priced at $3,500, and a Weber Yellowstone, priced at $4,250. Levine posted the CCTV footage and instrument details to his shop’s Facebook page and asked the local community to help track them down.

Read more: Musician’s priceless instrument collection stolen including 61 violin bows

“How to steal 2 mandolins at the same time! Be on the lookout for this criminal and the Gibson F-12 #A2985 and a Weber Yellowstone #9360302,” the post read. The clip went viral.

Levine is no stranger to media attention – some of his instruments were used in the recent Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Within days of posting, Levine revealed that the instruments had been returned in two shopping bags with a handwritten note that read: “SORRY, I BEEN DRUNK, MERRY CHRISTMAS You are good man.”

Levine told ABC News the experience was like “some kind of weird movie that has a happy ending or something”.

The instruments remain in police custody as evidence and no arrests have been made.

Latest on Classic FM

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Tchaikovsky

Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Lang Lang

Joe Hisaishi, composer of Spirited Away

10 greatest anime soundtracks of all time

Discover Music

RAYE’s classical background

Is RAYE classically trained? Footage shows star singer playing cello with former classmate

Discover Music

Hans Zimmer to compose score for HBO’s new Harry Potter series

Hans Zimmer to compose original score for HBO’s new Harry Potter series

Zimmer

Is Jessie Buckley classically trained?

Did you know ‘Hamnet’ star Jessie Buckley studied piano, clarinet, saxophone, harp and singing?

Discover Music

BRITs Week 2026 Full Artist Line Up

Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti among artists to perform exclusive shows in aid of War Child

Katherine Jenkins

Anna Lapwood plays newly restored Britton organ

Restored 5,000-pipe organ finally sounds again at sell-out Anna Lapwood concert

Ludwig Göransson won the Best Original Score Golden Globe for 'Sinners'

Outrage as ‘Best Original Score’ award cut from Golden Globes televised broadcast

Hamnet (2026) starring Jessie Buckley

Max Richter’s ‘Hamnet’ soundtrack leaves fans in tears after Jessie Buckley scene

Richter

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

Washington National Opera leaves Kennedy Center

Washington National Opera ends 55‑year residency at the Trump Kennedy Center, citing financial issues
Listen to the Classic FM Hall of Fame countdown live, 9am-9pm across the Easter weekend.

Vote for your favourite classical music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2026

Classic FM Hall of Fame

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocal from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

Discover Music

Footage resurfaces of Paul Mescal singing in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Paul Mescal stars in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ in unearthed footage

Lloyd Webber

Rare iron age trumpet unearthed in Norfolk

Rare iron age battle trumpet unearthed in Norfolk

Discover Music

Stephen Schwartz boycotts Trump’s Kennedy Center gala

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz boycotts Trump’s Kennedy Center gala

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

24 days ago

Tchaikovsky

Diana Newell makes her Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live

‘The Piano’ winner, veteran Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut aged 88

1 month ago

Events

Michael Bublé gets Pope to sing along at Vatican concert

Pope Leo asks Michael Bublé to sing spontaneous Schubert ‘Ave Maria’ at the Vatican

1 month ago

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

2 months ago

Discover Music

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

2 months ago

Videos

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

2 months ago

New York Metropolitan Opera