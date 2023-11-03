Claim your special Classic FM £40 discount on an Amazon Echo Show

3 November 2023, 00:01

Listen to Classic FM on an Amazon Echo Show
Listen to Classic FM on an Amazon Echo Show. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Ahead of our upgrade to DAB+, we are giving you an exclusive £40 discount on an Amazon Echo Show, to experience the improved sound of Classic FM.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From January 2024, Classic FM is turning up the broadcast quality of its signal across the UK by upgrading from DAB to DAB+ for a richer, higher-definition audio experience.

Ahead of the switch, we’re giving our listeners a special £40 discount on a full price Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) – a smart speaker and display.

It’s the perfect device for listening to Classic FM at home and features a 5.5” touchscreen display, so you always know the music that’s playing.

Sign up for the £40 discount here >

The Amazon Echo Show has a large colour display that shows details of the music playing. It also features alarms, it can video call, and you can have your favourite photos on display. And remember, always ask Alexa to “Play Classic FM”!

To sign up for the £40 discount on Amazon’s Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen), simply provide your name and email address via the sign-up site here.

You will receive an email from Classic FM containing your unique promotional code and will be redirected to the product page on Amazon’s website, where you can redeem your discounted device while stocks last. T&Cs apply.

Find out more about Classic FM’s upgrade to DAB+ here.

