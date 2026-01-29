Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’, a new Friday night series on Classic FM

Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’ on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

Love is in the air-waves, as Dawn O’Porter hosts a special series celebrating love in all its many forms.

Dawn O’Porter, the much-loved author and broadcaster, will present a new four-part series on Classic FM all about her favourite subject: love.

Classical Love Themes with Dawn O’Porter, starting on Friday 6 February at 9pm, will see Dawn celebrate the greatest classical music inspired by and written about love – from the thrill of the chase to the close bonds of family and friendship.

Across the series, Dawn will play iconic and well-known pieces that capture the stories of love from first sparks and full-blown passion to the deep bonds of friendship and family.

Dawn O’Porter is known for her honest, warm storytelling about love and relationships, from first crushes and heartbreak to friendship, family and self-belief. Through her bestselling books, she’s built a strong connection with audiences by writing about true relationships with heart and humour, making her the perfect choice to present Classic FM’s new series exploring love and music.

Drawing on her love of classical music Dawn will share the fascinating stories behind the music, bringing to life some of the most moving and memorable pieces ever composed.

In the first programme – The Chase – Dawn delves into one of love’s most thrilling chapters, where emotions run high, hearts race and the stakes couldn’t be higher, featuring music from Love Actually, Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story and Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet.

Other programmes focus on those who fall head over heels, with music from Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky and ‘O soave fanciulla’ from Puccini’s La bohème; and a deep dive into one of life’s most enduring relationships, friendship, with Elgar’s ‘Nimrod’ from the Enigma Variations.

In the final episode, Dawn looks at the power of the family, with music from Hans Zimmer’s The Lion King, the Piano Concerto No.2 by Shostakovich and Thomas Newman’s score to Finding Nemo.

Dawn O’Porter said: “I’ve always believed that classical music has the incredible ability to reflect our emotions and capture our hearts in a way that words can’t – especially when it comes to love. Whether it’s the rush of chasing it, the comfort of being deeply in it, or the selfless love we find in friendship and family, classical music encompasses it all. I can’t wait to go on this journey with Classic FM listeners, to share the captivating music and the stories behind them.”

Joseph Zubier, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: "Dawn brings a warmth, curiosity and genuine love of classical music that I know our audience will enjoy and with which they’ll connect. This series highlights what Classic FM does best: showcasing great classical music and uncovering the human tales and emotions behind it. We’re excited to welcome Dawn to Classic FM for a series that celebrates love in all its forms this Valentine’s.”

Classical Love Themes with Dawn O’Porter launches on Friday 6 February at 9pm on Classic FM and Global Player – the official Classic FM app – where each episode will be available on catch-up for 30 days.