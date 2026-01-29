Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’, a new Friday night series on Classic FM

29 January 2026, 08:30

Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’ on Classic FM
Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’ on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Love is in the air-waves, as Dawn O’Porter hosts a special series celebrating love in all its many forms.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dawn O’Porter, the much-loved author and broadcaster, will present a new four-part series on Classic FM all about her favourite subject: love.

Classical Love Themes with Dawn O’Porter, starting on Friday 6 February at 9pm, will see Dawn celebrate the greatest classical music inspired by and written about love – from the thrill of the chase to the close bonds of family and friendship.

Across the series, Dawn will play iconic and well-known pieces that capture the stories of love from first sparks and full-blown passion to the deep bonds of friendship and family.

Dawn O’Porter is known for her honest, warm storytelling about love and relationships, from first crushes and heartbreak to friendship, family and self-belief. Through her bestselling books, she’s built a strong connection with audiences by writing about true relationships with heart and humour, making her the perfect choice to present Classic FM’s new series exploring love and music.

Drawing on her love of classical music Dawn will share the fascinating stories behind the music, bringing to life some of the most moving and memorable pieces ever composed.

Read more: The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’ on Classic FM
Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’ on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM

In the first programme – The Chase – Dawn delves into one of love’s most thrilling chapters, where emotions run high, hearts race and the stakes couldn’t be higher, featuring music from Love Actually, Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story and Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet.

Other programmes focus on those who fall head over heels, with music from Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky and ‘O soave fanciulla’ from Puccini’s La bohème; and a deep dive into one of life’s most enduring relationships, friendship, with Elgar’s ‘Nimrod’ from the Enigma Variations.

In the final episode, Dawn looks at the power of the family, with music from Hans Zimmer’s The Lion King, the Piano Concerto No.2 by Shostakovich and Thomas Newman’s score to Finding Nemo.

Magical Tchaikovsky ‘Swan Lake’ Finale with fireworks | Classic FM Live

Dawn O’Porter said: “I’ve always believed that classical music has the incredible ability to reflect our emotions and capture our hearts in a way that words can’t – especially when it comes to love. Whether it’s the rush of chasing it, the comfort of being deeply in it, or the selfless love we find in friendship and family, classical music encompasses it all. I can’t wait to go on this journey with Classic FM listeners, to share the captivating music and the stories behind them.”

Joseph Zubier, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: "Dawn brings a warmth, curiosity and genuine love of classical music that I know our audience will enjoy and with which they’ll connect. This series highlights what Classic FM does best: showcasing great classical music and uncovering the human tales and emotions behind it. We’re excited to welcome Dawn to Classic FM for a series that celebrates love in all its forms this Valentine’s.”

Classical Love Themes with Dawn O’Porter launches on Friday 6 February at 9pm on Classic FM and Global Player – the official Classic FM app – where each episode will be available on catch-up for 30 days.

Latest on Classic FM

Philip Glass and Reneé Fleming among the latest musicians to withdraw from the Trump Kennedy Center

Which artists and musicians have cancelled the Kennedy Center so far?

BRITs Week 2026 Full Artist Line Up

Win tickets to see Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti in BRITs Week 2026 for War Child

Win

Leo Woodall plays a piano tuner in new film

Watch Leo Woodall play a piano tuner in new indie film trailer

Liam Gallagher sings in front of Pachelbel's Canon in D

10 pop songs you didn’t know were inspired by Pachelbel’s Canon

Royal Choral Society

Celebrate 150 years of the Royal Choral Society performing Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul

‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Tchaikovsky

Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Lang Lang

Joe Hisaishi, composer of Spirited Away

10 greatest anime soundtracks of all time

Discover Music

RAYE’s classical background

Is RAYE classically trained? Footage shows star singer playing cello with former classmate

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

Hans Zimmer to compose score for HBO’s new Harry Potter series

Hans Zimmer to compose original score for HBO’s new Harry Potter series

Zimmer

Is Jessie Buckley classically trained?

Did you know ‘Hamnet’ star Jessie Buckley studied piano, clarinet, saxophone, harp and singing?

Discover Music

Anna Lapwood plays newly restored Britton organ

Restored 5,000-pipe organ finally sounds again at sell-out Anna Lapwood concert

Ludwig Göransson won the Best Original Score Golden Globe for 'Sinners'

Outrage as ‘Best Original Score’ award cut from Golden Globes televised broadcast

Hamnet (2026) starring Jessie Buckley

Max Richter’s ‘Hamnet’ soundtrack leaves fans in tears after Jessie Buckley scene

Richter

Washington National Opera leaves Kennedy Center

Washington National Opera ends 55‑year residency at the Trump Kennedy Center, citing financial issues

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocal from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

19 days ago

Discover Music

Footage resurfaces of Paul Mescal singing in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Paul Mescal stars in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ in unearthed footage

19 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

26 days ago

Tchaikovsky

Diana Newell makes her Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live

‘The Piano’ winner, veteran Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut aged 88

1 month ago

Events

Michael Bublé gets Pope to sing along at Vatican concert

Pope Leo asks Michael Bublé to sing spontaneous Schubert ‘Ave Maria’ at the Vatican

1 month ago

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

2 months ago

Discover Music