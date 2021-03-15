How you can start regular, rapid COVID-19 testing at home

15 March 2021, 19:56

How to take a rapid test regularly and with ease at home
How to take a rapid test regularly and with ease at home. Picture: Getty / UK government

Having regular coronavirus tests twice a week if you don’t have symptoms will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep us all safe.

As schools are opening up, the UK government is recommending we take part in regular rapid testing to keep our friends, family and colleagues safe, and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

By taking rapid tests, twice a week, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19, keeping the people around us safe, and getting life moving again.

Remember – one in three people who have COVID-19 have no symptoms, and are spreading it without knowing.

So rapid, regular testing is now available to parents and support bubbles of nursery children, school children and college students as part of the pathway back to opening up the country from lockdown. And they are quick and easy to take at home. Find out more below.

Read more: How to download the government’s COVID-19 app >

Rapid tests are convenient and easy to take at home.
Rapid tests are convenient and easy to take at home. Picture: UK Government

Why should you get tested?

  • Around one in three people who have COVID-19 have no symptoms and are spreading it without knowing
  • Regular, rapid COVID-19 testing plays a critical role in helping to keep our family, friends and colleagues safe
  • Twice-weekly testing will help to stop the virus spreading, keeping us safe and helping schools – and later, shops, restaurants, bars and venues – stay open
  • Regular, rapid testing is easy and convenient

How do you get tested?

  • The tests are free, easy to get and easy to do
  • The results can be seen in around 30 minutes
  • Get tests from your local test sites, online or at work, where available
Taking regular, rapid tests twice a week helps stop the spread of COVID-19 and keeps us safe
Taking regular, rapid tests twice a week helps stop the spread of COVID-19 and keeps us safe . Picture: UK Government

Who is eligible for rapid coronavirus tests?

  • Millions of people are already testing regularly
  • As schools go back, parents and support bubbles of nursery school, school children and college students, can test easily at home
  • In time, rapid tests will be available to more people as and when restrictions are lifted – for example, shop workers, and people who work in hospitality

Get your free, rapid tests here.

