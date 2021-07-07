Protest as German orchestras ‘robbed’ of classical music festival, while football goes ahead

7 July 2021, 11:08

Nuremberg orchestras claim 'double standards' with football audiences
Nuremberg orchestras claim 'double standards' with football audiences. Picture: Uwe Niklas/Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

German orchestras ‘devastated’ as Klassik Open Air is repeatedly cancelled – while football, with nearly twice the audience, is given the green light.

Nuremberg orchestras are claiming unequal treatment of sports and culture, as the popular Klassik Open Air classical music festival is once again cancelled amid COVID-19 fears, while Euro 2020 football matches have been allowed to go ahead.

“To be robbed of this festival of music again is a devastating experience for us,” two orchestra boards cry in an open letter to the Bavarian State Government.

That 14,500 football spectators were allowed to attend the Allianz Arena, but the planned 8,000 audience members at the ‘Klassik Open Air’ were not approved, was met with “absolute incomprehension” by the two boards.

Writing to Bavaria’s state premier Markus Söder and minister of state Bernd Sibler, the orchestra boards of the Nuremberg State Philharmonic and Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra complain that sports and culture events are being “measured by two standards”.

Read more: ‘10,000 singing football fans, but only 6 in a choir?’

Klassik Open Air on in August 2018 with the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra
Klassik Open Air on in August 2018 with the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra. Picture: Uwe Niklas

At the Allianz Arena, social distancing rules allowed 2.6 square metres of space per person. Meanwhile at Nuremberg’s Luitpoldhain park, there would have been 6.9 square metres per audience member, had the festival been allowed to take place as planned with 8,000 people.

“Is the society of those people who use such cultural offerings less important than the society of those who like to watch football?” the boards ask the state government.

Read more: Covid study with trumpeter Alison Balsom reveals brass-playing is safer than talking

In the letter, the boards question why Nuremberg’s festival has been cancelled, while Munich’s similar open-air event ‘Klassik am Odeonsplatz’ has been given the go-ahead with a 25 percent capacity audience of 2,000.

“Is it too difficult to find an individual solution for Nuremberg too?” the boards ask ministers.

Klassik Open Air, which in a normal year hosts up to 80,000, is among the cultural gems of a summer in Nuremberg.

“To be deprived of music again at this festival is a devastating experience for us, because it prevents us from re-establishing the long-awaited and urgently needed contact with our audience,” said the representatives of the two Nuremberg orchestras.

They would have wanted and expected from Söder and Sibler “a greater commitment to Nuremberg culture and to the Nuremberg city population”.

While the rate of coronavirus infections in Germany has dropped steeply in the last two months, the Delta variant has been a growing cause for concern. Recent data shows the variant makes up 37 percent of cases detected in the country.

More From ClassicFM

What are the rules at classical music concerts from 19 July, following Boris Johnson’s announcement?

What are the rules at classical music concerts from 19 July? From face masks and QR codes to social distancing
Denmark national anthem: what are the lyrics, and why are there two Danish national anthems?

What are the lyrics to the Danish national anthem, and why does Denmark have two official songs?

Discover Music

Royal Albert Hall organ

Mighty Royal Albert Hall organ roars ‘It’s Coming Home’ ahead of England football match

Discover Music

Three Lions lyrics, melody and instrumentation: Just how good is Football’s Coming Home?

Three Lions lyrics, melody and instrumentation: Just how good is Football’s Coming Home?

Discover Music

Prince Charles asks royal band to play Three Lions ahead of England v Denmark

Prince Charles asks royal band to play Three Lions ahead of England v Denmark

Videos

Hear the incredibly hypnotising sound of the Zanfona, a strange medieval musical instrument

Hear the incredibly hypnotising sound of the zanfona, a strange medieval musical instrument

Videos

Latest news

See more Latest news

Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s Foundation announces special Baroque Virtual Sessions

Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s Foundation announces special Baroque Virtual Sessions

14 hours ago

Nicola Benedetti

Fairfield Halls, venue in the UK

What is the UK government’s latest guidance for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues?

14 hours ago

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

1 day ago

Debussy

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

1 day ago

Live music to return with no restrictions on 19 July

So, the government has said live music can return with no restrictions on 19 July?

1 day ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

76 Disney characters sing in their native languages

A superfan made a montage of 76 Disney characters singing in their native languages

2 days ago

Videos

Rugged ironworker performs sublime Lord of the Rings music on the flute

Ironworker plays spellbinding ‘Lord of the Rings’ melody on an enormous flute

2 days ago

Discover Music

Laura Bretan sings on America's Got Talent in 2016

When a 13-year-old operatic soprano stormed America’s Got Talent finals, and ignited a huge debate

6 days ago

Puccini

Meet clarinettist Jessie Grimes and her veg patch orchestra bringing chamber music back to its natural roots

Meet the veg patch orchestra bringing chamber music back to its natural roots

7 days ago

Discover Music

Baby has priceless reaction to hearing operatic mum sing for the first time

Baby has priceless reaction to hearing operatic mum sing for the first time

7 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music