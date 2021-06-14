Minister forced to delete false tweet claiming Cornish theatre received Covid cash

14 June 2021, 12:12

Carrie Johnson among G7 partners attending musical at Cornwall’s Minack Theatre
Carrie Johnson among G7 partners attending musical at Cornwall’s Minack Theatre. Picture: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Culture secretary makes a blunder with untrue tweet claiming Cornwall’s treasured clifftop theatre, The Minack, benefited from government fund.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has been forced to delete an untrue tweet claiming Cornwall’s open-air clifftop theatre benefitted from the government’s COVID-19 arts fund.

Quote-tweeting First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Oliver Dowden said he was “delighted” that Biden and the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, “were able to visit the stunning Minack Theatre”.

“This unique venue was one of more than 650 theatres helped through Covid with support from the £2bn Culture Recovery Fund, ensuring that it can entertain visitors for years to come,” he added in the now-deleted tweet.

The Minack Theatre, a picturesque outdoor venue at Porthcurno, swiftly replied to the minister’s gaffe saying: “Sorry @OliverDowden, but this is not true. We did not benefit from any CRF [Culture Recovery Fund] money as we were not eligible to apply.

“It turned out having a good level of cash reserves meant we had to fend for ourselves and utilise our own reserves.”

Read more: Dowden claims ‘EU rejected visa-free tours for musicians, not us’

Now-deleted tweet by Oliver Dowden falsely claims Minack Theatre received Covid cash
Now-deleted tweet by Oliver Dowden falsely claims Minack Theatre received Covid cash. Picture: Twitter

Dowden reportedly deleted the tweet two hours after publishing the false claim.

In reality, the theatre suffered huge financial losses in the pandemic. Executive director Zoe Curnow said last summer the venue lost more than half a million (£500,000) after being forced to operate at 30 percent capacity to allow social distancing.

Read more: Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘will risk being arrested’ to fully reopen theatres on 21 June

Curnow told The Guardian she was disappointed by the misinformation. “To try to score a political point is unfortunate, to be completely honest. Obviously the DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] didn’t think to check we were on the list.

“We’re a charity but operate in such a way that we generate a surplus most years. We’re very proud we exist without external funding and don’t go cap in hand to anyone.

“We weren’t on the list because we didn’t qualify, and we didn’t qualify because we run ourselves in such a way that we had enough reserves to see us through.”

Dowden has not tweeted a public apology but offered his regrets directly to Minack Theatre, who tweeted to confirm they “have accepted his apology”.

A DCMS spokesperson added: “Over 650 theatres have benefited from over £250m of support through our cultural recovery fund to date. A tweet was briefly issued in error that the Minack was one of them and we have now spoken directly to the theatre, who have accepted our apology.

“The Minack looked stunning yesterday as part of the G7 Summit and we congratulate all at the theatre involved.

Partners of G7 world leaders watched a musical about plastic pollution called Ocean World, performed by children from schools in west Cornwall.

More From ClassicFM

On Air Highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Jess Gillam, Imogen Cooper and Julian Lloyd Webber named in Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021

Julian Lloyd Webber and Imogen Cooper among classical musicians in Queen’s Birthday Honours 2021

Julian Lloyd Webber

Watch Andrea Bocelli perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euro 2021 opening ceremony

How to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Euro 2020 performance live

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli performs emotional 'Nessun dorma' at Euros 2020

Watch star tenor Andrea Bocelli perform emotional ‘Nessun dorma’ at UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

Andrea Bocelli

Donald O'Connor performs a breathtaking tap dance routine on roller skates

Watch a musical legend perform a breathtaking tap dance routine on roller skates

Videos

Order our limited edition ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw, notebook and greeting cards

Limited edition ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw, notebook and greetings cards out now!

Charity

Latest news

See more Latest news

London’s Barbican described as ‘institutionally racist’ in staff testimonials

Barbican staff claim classical music and arts centre is ‘institutionally racist’

2 days ago

Music of Kings & Queens, featuring music by Debbie Wiseman, and narration by Helen Mirren and Damien Lewis

Debbie Wiseman’s majestic new album, The Music of Kings & Queens – out now!

3 days ago

Wiseman

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, May 1993 Demonstrating the impact of AIDS to the members of the chorus

Sobering ‘black and white’ image of a gay men’s choir reminds of loss of life during AIDS epidemic

3 days ago

Discover Music

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

3 days ago

Videos

Choir greet G7 Summit leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

Choral singers greet G7 leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

4 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Jonathan and Charlotte first audition

When the world first heard unforgettable operatic Britain’s Got Talent duo ‘Jonathan and Charlotte’

4 days ago

Jonathan & Charlotte

13-year-old sings spine-tingling rendition of Bocelli’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

13-year-old brings The Voice Kids judges to tears with spine-tingling operatic ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

5 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Trumpet plastic bottle mute

These trumpeters used plastic bottles as mutes, because… conductor said so

5 days ago

Discover Music

Aeolian harp sculpture in Burnley, Lancashire

Listen to this eerie aeolian harp sculpture that sounds like a futuristic nightmare

5 days ago

Discover Music

Star tenor Andrea Bocelli sings a lullaby to Elmo

When Andrea Bocelli sang a tender ‘Time to Say Goodnight’ to Elmo on Sesame Street

5 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music