Party in German concert hall left musical instruments severely damaged by fire extinguisher

10 November 2021, 12:23 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 12:26

Party in German concert hall left musical instruments severely damaged by fire extinguisher
Party in German concert hall left musical instruments severely damaged by fire extinguisher. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

An orchestra’s instruments were coated with a fine acidic dust after a fire extinguisher was set off in their rehearsal room.

Members of the Philharmonie Südwestfalen were shocked to discover their instruments had been destroyed during a weekend celebration at their resident concert hall in Hilchenbach, Germany.

A fire extinguisher was set off in the German orchestra’s rehearsal space, causing 25 instruments to be coated with white extinguishing powder.

“It’s the dust that lies in the room that worries us,” says musical director, Michael Nassauer. “It gets in everything as soon as we open a door.”

The acidic dust is so fine that it has settled into even the smallest of gaps in the instruments. A specialist company is being brought in to ensure further damage is not done to the instruments.

Read more: Distraught cellist suffers £3,150 worth of damage to his instrument after airline flight

Heartbreakingly, it is not known how many of the instruments are already damaged beyond repair.

The instruments affected included a harpsichord, and a €180,000 (£153,943) Steinway grand piano, and both the orchestra and the concert hall have filed for criminal charges.

While it is not known who the perpetrators were, the party cellar under the concert hall had been rented out for a private event the evening of the incident.

A police investigation is currently underway to determine why this disturbance took place, and how those involved were able to access the orchestra’s rehearsal room.

More From ClassicFM

Composer Paul Mealor has written a piece to raise awareness of ocean pollution

‘Music connects us, just like the oceans’: composer creates work to raise awareness of climate change

Mealor

A rapidly declining species population has muted the once familiar dawn chorus

Farewell to birdsong? Study reveals the dawn chorus is getting quieter and quieter
Bugler sounds the Last Post

What is The Last Post and why is it played on Remembrance Day?

Discover Music

ABBA in 1974 after winning Eurovision

ABBA give an unexpected nod to Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake in new ‘Voyage’ album

Tchaikovsky

Sydney Symphony Orchestra performs a dystopian reimagining of Vivaldi’s Summer

1,000 musicians just played the sound of our future at COP26 – and it doesn’t sound good

Vivaldi

Ray Chen breaks a violin string during Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, handles it like a boss

Violinist Ray Chen snapped a string mid-Tchaikovsky concerto, and handled it like a boss

Ray Chen

Latest news

See more Latest news

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

2 days ago

Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds

Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds

6 days ago

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

7 days ago

Videos

Oscar loves E major

Musicians are convinced this singing TikTok dog only enjoys music in E major tonality

7 days ago

Videos

Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins

Listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins to keep your pets calm during fireworks

8 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

93-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is enraptured by granddaughter’s piano playing, despite not remembering her

Emotional moment woman plays piano for 93-year-old grandfather who doesn’t remember her name

9 days ago

Discover Music

Violin virtuoso plays iconic Super Mario Bros sound effects with startling accuracy

Violin virtuoso plays iconic Super Mario Bros sound effects with startling accuracy

13 days ago

Discover Music

Ukulele player does Carmen-Phantom mash-up

Incredible ukulele player mixes Carmen melody with Phantom of the Opera in virtuosic mash-up

19 days ago

Videos

Is there a difference between a $1 million cello and $5000 cello? This cellist puts it to the test

Can you hear the difference between a $1 million cello and $5,000 cello? This cellist puts it to the test

20 days ago

Discover Music

Pianist dad plays La Campanella to soothe crying baby, and it works splendidly

Crying baby is hypnotised by the sound of pianist dad playing Liszt’s ‘La Campanella’

21 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart