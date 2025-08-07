Study finds classical music could be the key to a healthier diet

Scientists have found a link between classical music and weight loss. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Beach

Your shopping Liszt might get a bit healthier with some help from your favourite composers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ever found yourself opting for an apple over a biscuit after listening to some Chopin? Listening to soothing classical music can curb your appetite and encourage weight loss, a study has found.

Research from University College London has suggested that soothing music can curb your appetite and encourage you to eat healthier, less calorific food, while more upbeat music seems to do the opposite.

During the study, participants who were exposed to jazz, rap and rock music at mealtimes chose unhealthier, more calorific junk foods compared to those who were exposed to classical music.

Researchers suggested that slower tempo, relaxing classical may dampen activity in parts of the brain which generate hunger pangs.

Read more: Man creates playable flute made entirely of chocolate

A stunning visualisation of Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu

“There is a potential connection between music and food,” they said in the journal Brain Topography.

“Some studies have found that lower volume music and music played at a higher pitch increases people’s preferences for healthy foods.”

This does contradict other research, however, that suggests that classical music makes us crave chocolate biscuits and other sweet treats. Researchers at Miyagi University in Japan found a link between listening to classical music and a hankering for something sweet.

Read more: Bach makes us reach for the biscuit tin, new classical music study shows

However, they did find that indulgent savoury foods like burgers were least preferred when listening to classical music, compared to the other genres.

Whilst research about what classical music makes us want to eat might not been conclusive, we can tell you one thing: everything tastes better with a bit of Bach on in the background.