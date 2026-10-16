Classic FM Christmas launches with round-the-clock festive classical music!

16 October 2026, 10:36

Classic FM launches Classic FM Christmas, a brand new station filled with non-stop festive classical music.
Classic FM launches Classic FM Christmas, a brand new station filled with non-stop festive classical music. Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun...

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The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and we’ve got a special gift for you to unwrap early this year.

Classic FM Christmas, a brand new station from Classic FM, is Global’s first radio station dedicated entirely to classical Christmas music.

Launched on Friday 16 October, Classic FM Christmas is packed with the music that makes the season feel magical, from much-loved carols to orchestral favourites, choral classics, ballets, and festive film scores.

There’ll be music from ‘O Holy Night’ to ‘Deck the Halls’, John WilliamsHome Alone to Craig Armstrong’s Love Actually, and no festive season is complete without Tchaikovsky’s ballet, The Nutcracker.

Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing ‘O Holy Night’

Classic FM’s Managing Editor Joseph Zubier said: “Christmas and classical music are a perfect match, so launching Classic FM Christmas for the very first time is the most natural next step for our brand. We look forward to welcoming first-time and current listeners to our new station.

“From traditional carols to iconic festive film scores, we know people everywhere love the music that makes this season special. Classic FM Christmas brings it all together, celebrating the most wonderful music of the year.”

How to listen to Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Christmas is available on Global Player, the official Classic FM app, on DAB+ Digital Radio in Greater London, online, and via smart speakers by saying: “Play Classic FM Christmas”.

You can also subscribe to Classic FM Plus via Global Player, to access ad-free listening to Classic FM Christmas as well as Classic FM, Classic FM Calm, and Classic FM Movies.

Listen to Classic FM Christmas, available now on Global Player.

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