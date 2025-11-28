Oliver celebrates Christmas to the tune of £100,000 – could it be you next?

28 November 2025, 15:44

Oliver won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call
Oliver won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call. Picture: Global
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Enter our Christmas Cash Call today!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas has come early for a young electrician from Selby, after he won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call on Friday.

Oliver Husband was at work when comedian Alan Carr rang to tell him he had scooped the huge cash win – news he says has already changed his life.

The 22-year-old tradesman, who lives with his mum, dad, two cats and two dogs, has also been supporting his girlfriend Lottie, a veterinary student in London who faces steep accommodation costs until she qualifies in two years’ time. The young couple have been saving for a few years for their dream of buying a property to renovate and then sell to fund their own first home together.

Oliver said: “The win is just all our dreams come true. I’m gutted, because I didn’t know what day it was when Alan FaceTimed me – he’s one of my favourite comedians and I just wish I could do it all over again to be able to chat to him properly!”

Listener Oliver Husband won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call
Listener Oliver Husband won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call. Picture: Global

With the last few years hitting hard financially, Oliver says this win will turn his life around after a few recent setbacks.

“Our lovely dog Ralph, a Golden Retriever and Irish Setter cross is only a year old and he’s been diagnosed with a serious hip condition which has meant hugely expensive vets bills and lots of worry.

“While £100,000 might not be classed as life-changing money for some people, for me and my family, it is absolutely that. I know if I look after this money, it’ll look after me for the rest of my life.”

Described by friends and family as mature, hard-working and endlessly kind, Oliver says he feels “blessed, thankful and truly grateful” for what he calls an “amazing stroke of good fortune”.

This Friday’s Christmas Cash Call will see one lucky winner win £200,000… Could it be you? Enter now!

Enter our Christmas Cash Call
Enter our Christmas Cash Call. Picture: Global

Latest on Classic FM

A Christmas bauble, classical music baby grows and more

Classic FM Christmas gifting: baubles, books and baby grows!

Christmas

Rotherham opera

More than 2,000 children come together to stage Rotherham’s first ever opera

St Martin’s Voices launched the sound of Christmas on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker

Christmas has launched on Classic FM! Here’s how to listen

Christmas

Amadeus stars White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Mozart

Amadeus TV series: cast, official trailer and release date revealed

Mozart

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

Discover Music

2025 Christmas highlights on Classic FM

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2025 radio schedule highlights

Christmas

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Bass clarinettist plays in ‘cathedral-like’ acoustic of cooling towers

Videos

Protesters storm Met Opera Carmen performance

Protestors storm Carmen stage, bringing Met Opera production to a halt

New York Metropolitan Opera

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2025

Christmas

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ's cathedral rave

Pope makes unexpected appearance at priest DJ’s cathedral rave

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Christmas

Latest news

See more Latest news

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz teaches piano to an octopus

Swedish musician teaches a highly intelligent octopus to play piano

Videos

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Rediscovered Bach organ works performed for the first time in 300 years

Bach

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Star cello soloist proposes to his girlfriend on stage at orchestral concert

Discover Music

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter

Benjamin Britten immortalised in bronze statue unveiled by Sir John Rutter and Zeb Soanes

Britten

Pianist Stephen Raine rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

‘I thought I’d never play again’ – pianist rebuilds career after catastrophic hand injury

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

University of Nottingham suspends music course ahead of permanent closure vote

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

French cellist Gautier Capuçon plays while suspended from a zipline in the French Alps.

Gautier Capuçon plays cello while suspended on a zipline in the French Alps

21 days ago

Gautier Capuçon

Yumeka Nakagawa moved to tears playing the ‘Raindrop’ Prelude at 19th Chopin Competition

Chopin piano competition contestant visibly moved to tears while playing the ‘Raindrop’ prelude

1 month ago

Chopin

Man plays guitar during brain surgery

Incredible footage shows dad playing guitar while undergoing brain surgery

2 months ago

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

2 months ago

Tchaikovsky

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

3 months ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

3 months ago

Discover Music