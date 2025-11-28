Oliver celebrates Christmas to the tune of £100,000 – could it be you next?

Oliver won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call. Picture: Global

By Classic FM

Enter our Christmas Cash Call today!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christmas has come early for a young electrician from Selby, after he won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call on Friday.

Oliver Husband was at work when comedian Alan Carr rang to tell him he had scooped the huge cash win – news he says has already changed his life.

The 22-year-old tradesman, who lives with his mum, dad, two cats and two dogs, has also been supporting his girlfriend Lottie, a veterinary student in London who faces steep accommodation costs until she qualifies in two years’ time. The young couple have been saving for a few years for their dream of buying a property to renovate and then sell to fund their own first home together.

Oliver said: “The win is just all our dreams come true. I’m gutted, because I didn’t know what day it was when Alan FaceTimed me – he’s one of my favourite comedians and I just wish I could do it all over again to be able to chat to him properly!”

Listener Oliver Husband won £100,000 in our Christmas Cash Call. Picture: Global

With the last few years hitting hard financially, Oliver says this win will turn his life around after a few recent setbacks.

“Our lovely dog Ralph, a Golden Retriever and Irish Setter cross is only a year old and he’s been diagnosed with a serious hip condition which has meant hugely expensive vets bills and lots of worry.

“While £100,000 might not be classed as life-changing money for some people, for me and my family, it is absolutely that. I know if I look after this money, it’ll look after me for the rest of my life.”

Described by friends and family as mature, hard-working and endlessly kind, Oliver says he feels “blessed, thankful and truly grateful” for what he calls an “amazing stroke of good fortune”.

This Friday’s Christmas Cash Call will see one lucky winner win £200,000… Could it be you? Enter now!