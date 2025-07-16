Cellist vows to ‘never fly Air Canada again’ after being denied boarding with full-price ticket

Cellist vows to ‘never fly Air Canada again’ after being denied boarding with full-price ticket. Picture: Alamy / Amit Peled: Instagram

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Fellow cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason called out the airline for its ‘awful’ treatment of classical musicians.

An Israeli American cellist has vowed to “never again” fly with Air Canada after he was denied boarding at the gate with his cello.

Amit Peled was at Philadelphia Airport, about to fly to teach a class of students in Orford, UK.

“I have a full class of students waiting for me there from all over the world,” he said in a video on Instagram.

“I am denied entrance because the [written] procedure for the cello was not right on the computer.”

Peled says he paid for a full-price ticket for himself and his cello. He even called Air Canada before his flight to check he was following their procedure to the letter.

“I called Air Canada, because I never fly with them, and I followed their procedure,” he said. “But now at the airport by the agent I am denied this flight.”

Instead of flying to the UK, Peled travelled back home to Baltimore, Maryland to lead his cello class virtually.

“I hope to be able to teach the students on Zoom,” he said. “I can’t perform on Zoom but I’ll teach them on Zoom.

“I’m going home [to Baltimore, Maryland] and never ever flying Air Canada again.”

Last year, fellow cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and his sister Isata were forced to cancel a sold-out show in Toronto after Air Canada refused to allow his 1700 cello on board their flight.

Kanneh-Mason commented on Peled’s video: “Unbelievable! Just awful @aircanada.”

According to fellow cellist Wendy Law, Air Canada has a policy to put cellos in a net. “I never fly with them because they have given me trouble before,” she commented on Peled’s video. “They also have a procedure to net the cello. If they don’t have a net, they won’t let you fly the cello.”

This policy is not mentioned in the airline’s official guidance for ‘special items’.

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello. Picture: Alamy/Getty

On its website, Air Canada says musicians will receive a 50% discount on an additional seat for their instrument. “For safety reasons, extra seats may be purchased for musical instruments not exceeding 162.5 cm (64 in.) in height/length or 36 kg (80 lb.) in weight,” its website states.

The airline adds: “To purchase a seat, or for more information, please contact us as soon as you’ve booked your flight and at least 48 hours prior to departure.”

Peled has experienced difficulties travelling with his cello before. In 2018, his cello strings were confiscated at Warsaw airport after staff claimed they were “too dangerous” to take on board, citing concerns about them being used as a weapon.

Classic FM has contacted Air Canada for comment.