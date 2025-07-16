Cellist vows to ‘never fly Air Canada again’ after being denied boarding with full-price ticket

16 July 2025, 12:56

Cellist vows to ‘never fly Air Canada again’ after being denied boarding with full-price ticket
Cellist vows to ‘never fly Air Canada again’ after being denied boarding with full-price ticket. Picture: Alamy / Amit Peled: Instagram

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Fellow cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason called out the airline for its ‘awful’ treatment of classical musicians.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An Israeli American cellist has vowed to “never again” fly with Air Canada after he was denied boarding at the gate with his cello.

Amit Peled was at Philadelphia Airport, about to fly to teach a class of students in Orford, UK.

“I have a full class of students waiting for me there from all over the world,” he said in a video on Instagram.

“I am denied entrance because the [written] procedure for the cello was not right on the computer.”

Peled says he paid for a full-price ticket for himself and his cello. He even called Air Canada before his flight to check he was following their procedure to the letter.

“I called Air Canada, because I never fly with them, and I followed their procedure,” he said. “But now at the airport by the agent I am denied this flight.”

Read more: Kanneh-Masons forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding

Instead of flying to the UK, Peled travelled back home to Baltimore, Maryland to lead his cello class virtually.

“I hope to be able to teach the students on Zoom,” he said. “I can’t perform on Zoom but I’ll teach them on Zoom.

“I’m going home [to Baltimore, Maryland] and never ever flying Air Canada again.”

Last year, fellow cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and his sister Isata were forced to cancel a sold-out show in Toronto after Air Canada refused to allow his 1700 cello on board their flight.

Kanneh-Mason commented on Peled’s video: “Unbelievable! Just awful @aircanada.”

According to fellow cellist Wendy Law, Air Canada has a policy to put cellos in a net. “I never fly with them because they have given me trouble before,” she commented on Peled’s video. “They also have a procedure to net the cello. If they don’t have a net, they won’t let you fly the cello.”

This policy is not mentioned in the airline’s official guidance for ‘special items’.

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello
Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello. Picture: Alamy/Getty

On its website, Air Canada says musicians will receive a 50% discount on an additional seat for their instrument. “For safety reasons, extra seats may be purchased for musical instruments not exceeding 162.5 cm (64 in.) in height/length or 36 kg (80 lb.) in weight,” its website states.

The airline adds: “To purchase a seat, or for more information, please contact us as soon as you’ve booked your flight and at least 48 hours prior to departure.”

Peled has experienced difficulties travelling with his cello before. In 2018, his cello strings were confiscated at Warsaw airport after staff claimed they were “too dangerous” to take on board, citing concerns about them being used as a weapon.

Classic FM has contacted Air Canada for comment.

Latest on Classic FM

Suspect and the missing violin

Man arrested in search for 285-year-old violin stolen from London pub

10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion

10 famous adverts that used classical music to evoke emotion

Discover Music

Long-lost ‘Mendelssohn’ Stradivarius violin taken in Nazi Germany traced in Japan

Long-lost ‘Mendelssohn’ Stradivarius violin taken in Nazi Germany has been traced in Japan

Discover Music

Pope Leo XIV is a pianist

The new Pope, Leo XIV, is a pianist who can play fiendish Bartók piano solos

Discover Music

Andre Rieu plays violin at UEFA Champions League in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands national anthem: what are the Dutch lyrics and English translation?

Discover Music

'O mio babbino caro' - a Puccini aria often performed by soprano Renée Fleming

What are the lyrics and translation of ‘O mio babbino caro’?

Puccini

Largest string orchestra world record, Recklinghausen, Germany

1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven

La Scala bans flip-flops and shorts in beachwear crackdown at top opera house

La Scala bans flip-flops and shorts in beachwear crackdown at top opera house

Discover Music

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in memory of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota.

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Liverpool church in memory of footballer Diogo Jota
5-year-old pianist to make history as youngest ever performer at Carnegie Hall

5-year-old prodigy to make history as youngest ever pianist to perform at Carnegie Hall

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking: join us for a spectacular concert at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2025!

Events

Erik Satie

27 lost works by Erik Satie heard for the first time, 100 years after the composer’s death

Aled Jones and Stuart Burrows

Child star Aled Jones sings with late tenor in poignant ‘Panis Angelicus’ duet

Aled Jones

Great British Summer

Join us for a Great British Summer on Classic FM!

'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin has died aged 93.

Iconic 'Mission: Impossible' composer Lalo Schifrin has died, aged 93

Glastonbury festival gates open to a brass band playing John Williams’ Superman

Glastonbury festival gates open to a brass band playing John Williams’ Superman!

Williams

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Timothy Richards performing ‘Nessun dorma’

Welsh tenor stuns stag-do party with extraordinary performance of ‘Nessun dorma’

23 days ago

Puccini

A boy plays the trumpet at a No Kings protest in San Diego

‘Goosebumps’ as young boy plays Star-Spangled Banner on his trumpet at San Diego protest

29 days ago

Discover Music

Composer proposes to his partner with live 78-piece orchestra at Abbey Road studios

Composer proposes to his partner with live 78-piece orchestra at Abbey Road studios

1 month ago

Videos

Inventor creates piano doorbell

Inventor replaces his ‘boring’ doorbell with a miniature piano

1 month ago

Discover Music

Pope Levo XIV at the Vatican

Resurfaced footage shows Pope Leo singing ‘Feliz Navidad’ with church band in Peru

1 month ago

Videos

When Tom Cruise came on set, Simon Pegg and ‘The Final Reckoning’ cast had the Mission Impossible theme in their head

Simon Pegg: ‘We sang the Mission Impossible theme a lot in the cast. Whenever Tom walks on set!’

1 month ago

Discover Music