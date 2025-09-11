Cathedral choir suspended after singing ‘entirely inappropriate’ hymn

11 September 2025, 15:36

Interior of Bangor Cathedral, Gwynedd
Interior of Bangor Cathedral, Gwynedd. Picture: Alamy

By Katie Vickers

Singers performed the protest hymn after the Welsh cathedral announced job losses and other cuts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There was trouble in the Land of Song on Sunday 31 August, as Bangor Cathedral Choir performed a ‘Canticle of Indignation’ during a communion service, and then walked out.

The Welsh choir was protesting against redundancies affecting five out of eight members of staff, including two of the cathedral’s three Lay Clerks. The cathedral had also decided to halve the hours of its Director of Music, Joe Cooper, alongside other cuts affecting the cathedral’s child choristers.

A cathedral choir has been singing in Bangor for over 1,000 years. In the 1980s none other than Classic FM’s own Aled Jones was a chorister there, and it was a recommendation from a member of the congregation that launched his recording career.

But for now the choir is silent, suspended for a month while the powers that be “review what happened and consider appropriate next steps,” according to a statement.

Read more: Eight children from French choir hospitalised after “seizure‑like” symptoms

Saint Deiniol's Cathedral, Bangor, Wales, Great Britain
Saint Deiniol's Cathedral, Bangor, Wales, Great Britain. Picture: Alamy

The offending canticle – the name for a setting of words from the Bible, to be sung during a church service – was composed by a member of the choir, Simon Ogdon, in March.

Like generations of composers before him, Ogdon took the Book of Psalms as his inspiration. His choice of Psalm 94, though, was too close to the bone for the Cathedral authorities, who called it “entirely inappropriate”. Its verses include ‘They smite down thy people O Lord, and trouble thine heritage’, and ‘O ye fools, when will you understand?’.

Ogdon has made his canticle publicly available on his Facebook page, where he says: “There is a long history of protest through art, even through church music – Renaissance “parody mass” settings; Martin Luther's hymns; Tallis and Byrd’s Latin motets during the English Reformation – and I am proud to be part of that.”

So next time you’re feeling a strong sense of indignation, or longing to shout ‘Oh you fools, when will you understand?’, perhaps you could join in an ancient tradition, gather a few kindred souls and let your feelings out in song.

Latest on Classic FM

Downton Abbey 3, The Grand Finale

Downton Abbey: a complete guide to the award-winning soundtrack and composer

Lunn

10 best pieces of music by Arvo Pärt

10 best pieces of music by Arvo Pärt

Prince of Wales: ‘music education is crucial’, as children’s instrumental lessons are revealed

Prince of Wales: ‘music education is crucial’, as children’s instrumental lessons are revealed

Music Education

DanTDM plays 10 of the best video game soundtracks with gameplay

10 of the best video game soundtracks, chosen by DanTDM

Discover Music

Albert Einstein’s first violin, which he hid from the Nazis, is up for auction

Albert Einstein’s first violin which he hid from the Nazis goes on sale for £300,000

Discover Music

Violinist refused boarding by Transavia Airlines after declining to check in his Stradivarius

Violinist refused boarding by airline after declining to check in ‘rare’ Stradivarius

Did you know the Duchess of Kent secretly taught music at a primary school for 13 years?

When the Duchess of Kent went undercover as a primary school music teacher for 13 years

Discover Music

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Festival crowd pirouettes to Tchaikovsky in viral orchestra footage

Tchaikovsky

Orchestra formation

What are all the instruments in an orchestra?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Latest news

See more Latest news

Leo Woodall plays a piano tuner in new film

Leo Woodall is playing a piano tuner in his latest indie film

Scottish teenager Eilidh MacLeod played bagpipes in her local band

Manchester Arena bombing victim remembered with new music education fund

The Honours of Scotland concert at Balmoral Castle.

Classic FM to broadcast The Honours of Scotland Concert from Balmoral Castle

Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra support Coldplay at Wembley

Why this incredible Venezuelan Orchestra is supporting Coldplay at Wembley

Why Coldplay open their world tour concerts with John Williams’ E.T. theme?

Why do Coldplay open their world tour concerts with John Williams’ E.T. theme?

Williams

Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie discuss their musical families

Dame Helen Mirren: ‘I find classical music more exciting... I love Stravinsky’

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Itzhak Perlman and Luciano Pavarotti

A rare moment in history – violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman sings a duet with Luciano Pavarotti

22 days ago

Itzhak Perlman

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Vivaldi’s Winter on violin in unexpected Asics advert

23 days ago

Discover Music

Crowd cheers as 93-year-old John Williams debuts his first EVER piano concerto

93-year-old John Williams gets standing ovation as he debuts his first EVER piano concerto

1 month ago

Williams

Largest string orchestra world record, Recklinghausen, Germany

1,350 musicians break world record for largest string orchestra with immense ‘Ode to Joy’

2 months ago

Beethoven

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in memory of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota.

Laufey sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Liverpool church in memory of footballer Diogo Jota

2 months ago

Aled Jones and Stuart Burrows

Child star Aled Jones sings with late tenor in poignant ‘Panis Angelicus’ duet

2 months ago

Aled Jones