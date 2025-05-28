Cardiff University scraps plans to axe music department

28 May 2025, 11:11

Hundreds of musicians protest Cardiff University’s proposed music school closure
Hundreds of musicians protest Cardiff University’s proposed music school closure. Picture: Richard Swingler/Wales Online

By Lucy Hicks Beach

Music courses are now able to continue after the university scrapped its plans to close the department.

Cardiff University’s music department has been saved from closure.

The closure was part of a plan to cut 400 jobs at the beginning of 2025, with courses such as modern languages, nursing, ancient history and religion and philosophy also in the firing line.

Modern languages is one of the courses that has been saved alongside music, but both courses will now have revised entry targets and smaller student cohorts.

The original proposals to cut music from Cardiff university were met with resounding backlash, with stars such as Sir Elton John and Stormzy and institutions like Welsh College of Music and Drama and The Ivors Academy condemning the decision.

'Adiemus' - Sir Karl Jenkins

In February, hundreds of musicians descended into Cardiff to protest the decision, with performances of Handel’s Messiah, Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 and ‘Adiemus’ and ‘Palladio’ by Sir Karl Jenkins, who had his musical training at Cardiff University.

The university also promised to not make any compulsory redundancies during 2025 as part of a deal with University and College Union to drop plans for industrial action this summer.

