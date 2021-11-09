Farewell to birdsong? Study reveals the dawn chorus is getting quieter and quieter

9 November 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 9 November 2021, 17:41

A rapidly declining species population has muted the once familiar dawn chorus
A rapidly declining species population has muted the once familiar dawn chorus. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

An international study examining the last 25 years shows that the decline of bird species has dramatically altered the volume of nature’s soundtrack.

Have you noticed, the morning chorus is getting quieter?

In North America, nearly three billion birds have disappeared since 1970. In Europe, one in five birds in Europe are currently threatened by extinction.

The sound of Spring is changing, and a team of scientists at the University of East Anglia say it’s because of our declining bird population.

Published in Nature Communications, this new article demonstrates a widespread loss of acoustic diversity and volume across the natural soundscapes of North America and Europe over the past 25 years.

Read more: 1,000 musicians just played the sound of our future – and it doesn’t sound good

Birdsong has long inspired human music, with multiple composers such as Mozart, Messiaen and Beethoven all taking inspiration from the feathered friends.

Written in the 13th century, one of the earliest pieces of polyphonic music, Sumer is icumen in, features singers mimicking the sound of a cuckoo bird.

With the songful species now under threat, it seems it’s not our natural soundscapes that are at risk, but our contemporary compositional ones too.

A recent reimagining of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons performed at COP26 imagined what Spring would sound like in 2050, when it is expected bird calls will have declined to an even more alarming level.

Dr Simon Butler is a Conservation Ecologist at the University of East Anglia, and the lead author of the study.

He explains, “We found a widespread decline in the acoustic diversity and intensity of natural soundscapes, driven by changes in the composition of bird communities.

“These results suggest that the soundtrack of spring is getting quieter and less varied and that one of the fundamental pathways through which humans engage with nature is in chronic decline, with potentially widespread implications for human health and wellbeing.

Read more: 13 pieces of classical music inspired by birdsong

Dr Butler and his team examined over 200,000 sites across North America and Europe and reconstructed their soundscapes over the last 25 years based on annual bird count data, and Xeno Canto, an online database of bird calls and songs.

“Unfortunately, we are living through a global environmental crisis, and we now know that the diminishing connection between people and nature may be contributing to this,” says Dr Catriona Morrison, a post-doctoral researcher in UEA’s School of Biological Sciences who conducted the analyses.

“As we collectively become less aware of our natural surroundings, we also start to notice or care less about their deterioration. Studies like ours aim to heighten awareness of these losses in a tangible, relatable way and demonstrate their potential impact on human well-being.” 

Dr Butler adds, “Given that people predominantly hear, rather than see, birds, reductions in the quality of natural soundscapes are likely to be the mechanism through which the impact of ongoing population declines is most keenly felt by the general public.”

More From ClassicFM

Bugler sounds the Last Post

What is The Last Post and why is it played on Remembrance Day?

Discover Music

ABBA in 1974 after winning Eurovision

ABBA give an unexpected nod to Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake in new ‘Voyage’ album

Tchaikovsky

Sydney Symphony Orchestra performs a dystopian reimagining of Vivaldi’s Summer

1,000 musicians just played the sound of our future at COP26 – and it doesn’t sound good

Vivaldi

Ray Chen breaks a violin string during Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, handles it like a boss

Violinist Ray Chen snapped a string mid-Tchaikovsky concerto, and handled it like a boss

Ray Chen

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Why wheelie cases are superior...

12 highly relatable moments every musician has experienced

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds

Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds

5 days ago

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

6 days ago

Videos

Oscar loves E major

Musicians are convinced this singing TikTok dog only enjoys music in E major tonality

7 days ago

Videos

Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins

Listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins to keep your pets calm during fireworks

7 days ago

Great Brazilian classical pianist Nelson Freire has died, aged 77

Celebrated Brazilian classical pianist Nelson Freire has died, aged 77

8 days ago

Nelson Freire

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

93-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is enraptured by granddaughter’s piano playing, despite not remembering her

Emotional moment woman plays piano for 93-year-old grandfather who doesn’t remember her name

8 days ago

Discover Music

Violin virtuoso plays iconic Super Mario Bros sound effects with startling accuracy

Violin virtuoso plays iconic Super Mario Bros sound effects with startling accuracy

13 days ago

Discover Music

Ukulele player does Carmen-Phantom mash-up

Incredible ukulele player mixes Carmen melody with Phantom of the Opera in virtuosic mash-up

19 days ago

Videos

Is there a difference between a $1 million cello and $5000 cello? This cellist puts it to the test

Can you hear the difference between a $1 million cello and $5,000 cello? This cellist puts it to the test

19 days ago

Discover Music

Pianist dad plays La Campanella to soothe crying baby, and it works splendidly

Crying baby is hypnotised by the sound of pianist dad playing Liszt’s ‘La Campanella’

20 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart