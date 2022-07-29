Belfast Cathedral disbands professional choir and director due to ‘financial circumstances’

29 July 2022, 12:42 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 14:24

St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast
St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

In a sudden announcement, Belfast Cathedral will end almost all of its professional music-making at the end of next month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 115-year tradition in Northern Ireland is at risk, following a decision to end professional singing in Belfast Cathedral. The full-time music director post at the Church of Ireland cathedral will also be disbanded.

The announcement was made on the cathedral’s website on Wednesday. It indicated financial considerations were behind the decision.

“It is with considerable regret that, owing to the difficult financial circumstances in which Belfast Cathedral continues to find itself, the Dean and Board will now commence a restructuring of the Music Department at Belfast Cathedral,” the cathedral’s Dean and the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Belfast Cathedral said in a statement.

“This will include a move away from a paid, professional adult choir to a voluntary adult choir. In addition, the full-time role of Director of Music will be made redundant and will be replaced by a part-time Cathedral Choir Director. These changes will come into effect from 1 September 2022.”

Read more: ‘I owe my entire career to my years as a chorister’ – Alexander Armstrong

Highly-regarded organist, composer and conductor Matthew Owens had taken up the post of director of music at the cathedral in September 2019.

Inside St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast
Inside St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast. Picture: Alamy

Peter Allwood, Chair of the Cathedral Music Trust, responded to the announcement saying that it will be “impossible” to maintain high musical standards with a part-time director and voluntary singers.

“The decision to disband the professional choir at Belfast Cathedral is a real blow for the cathedral, its musicians and the local community,” he wrote in a statement on Friday.

“Over recent years, the choir has gained a reputation for musical excellence in Northern Ireland, not only through sung cathedral services but also concerts, broadcasts and recordings. Experience shows that this level of musical success will be impossible to maintain under part-time leadership and voluntary singers.”

Allwood also noted that the cathedral’s recently formed Children’s Choir will suffer from a lack of professional support and direction, with the loss of an opportunity to develop musicians of the future.

Music has played a central role to worship and church life ever since the consecration of the cathedral in 1904. Since 2019, the cathedral had two choirs, an all-adult, fully-professional choir, and the Belfast Cathedral Children’s Choir of boys and girls aged seven to 13.

Trending on Classic FM

Elgar’s greatest compositions

10 of Elgar’s greatest pieces of music

Elgar

Ralph Vaughan Williams’ all-time best pieces of music

10 greatest pieces of music by Vaughan Williams

Vaughan Williams

Netflix ‘The Perfection’ film poster

Cellists are ripping into this Netflix poster that very much *isn’t* ‘Perfection’

Discover Music

Alfie Boe sings 'Nessun dorma' for Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide

Tenor Alfie Boe sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for Love Island contestants with solo guitarist

Alfie Boe

The overture to Georges Bizet’s Carmen is played as F1 drivers spray champagne on the podium.

How Bizet’s Carmen came to be the soundtrack of Formula One racing
Lady Gaga sings US national anthem at Biden inauguration

What are the lyrics to the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner?

Discover Music

CAYO message in action on the back of cellist Omar Macias, May 2022 Residency

‘With music, political barriers are removed’ – Cuban American Youth Orchestra talks musical diplomacy
President Obama was treated to an impromptu concert outside his hotel in Denmark

Barack Obama treated to impromptu serenade by a balcony choir of Danish singers

Videos

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a special royal concert live from the Tower of London

The Sixteen

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

Andrea Bocelli

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Google Doodle celebrates Trinidad & Tobago instrument, the steelpan

Why is the steelpan being celebrated in today’s Google Doodle – and what’s the instrument’s history?

3 days ago

Google Doodles

Seven students age 16-18 have been left without their musical instruments for 25 days

‘How is this okay?’ – outrage as seven music students’ brass instruments lost by Lufthansa

3 days ago

Malaika Mihambo is a world champion long jumper, and plays classical piano to unwind.

World Athletics long jump champion is also a classical pianist with a passion for Chopin and Schubert

3 days ago

Discover Music

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022

Classic FM Live returns – get your tickets for October’s movie music concert at the Royal Albert Hall

3 days ago

Events

Metrolinx’s new train posters have caused havoc among musicians online.

A train company poster features dubious music notation – and musicians are not on board

4 days ago

Discover Music

Stefan Soltesz was conducting at the Bavarian State Opera when he fell from his podium during the first act

73-year-old conductor collapses and dies mid-performance at leading German opera house

4 days ago

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of theThis week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

4 days ago

Violinists in the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's OrchKids program

Music professor breaks down Critical Race Theory and why it’s crucial for 21st-century music education

8 days ago

Discover Music

MIT astronomers report that a Canadian radio telescope has picked up strange signals from several billion light-years away

Scientists have detected a mysterious radio signal from a galaxy far, far away

9 days ago

Russian baritone, Vadim Cheldiyev, was sentenced on 19 July 2022

Former Mariinsky opera singer sentenced to 10 years in Russian jail following COVID-19 protest

9 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

18,000-year-old conch shell

This 18,000-year-old shell is ‘oldest wind instrument of its kind’ – hear its haunting sound

11 days ago

Discover Music

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

15 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

17 days ago

Puccini

Anna Lapwood introduces the pipe organ

How does the organ work, and what are the different parts? Anna Lapwood explains

22 days ago

Discover Music

PRODIJIG Vivaldi dance

Vivaldi meets Riverdance: Irish dancers create thrilling take on ‘The Four Seasons’

23 days ago

Videos

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in his role as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley?

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in ‘Elvis’ movie?

25 days ago

Discover Music