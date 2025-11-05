Ancient well hidden for centuries in Glasgow Cathedral crypt is being reawakened

5 November 2025, 12:21

Initial sketch of reawakened well in Glasgow Cathedral crypt
Picture: The Well Render

By Hazel Davis

The sacred site will be uncovered and reinterpreted through music, with commissions from composer Cameron Sinclair and Karine Polwart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Glasgow Cathedral has collaborated with Glasgow University, Clyde Archaeology and Aproxima arts collective to bring together contemporary music and visual art around the restoration of its ancient well.

The well had been hidden for centuries and is believed to mark the place where St Kentigern (St Mungo) established his cell and performed baptisms.

It was a site of deep spiritual significance before Glasgow became a city, predating Christianity and serving as a pilgrimage destination and focal point for religious practice for more than 300 years.

Ancient well
Picture: Approxima Arts/Chris Leslie

New music has been commissioned from Scottish singer-songwriter Karine Polwart and composer Claire M Singer, as well as choral pieces by Cameron Sinclair.

The concerts will feature the Glasgow Madrigirls, Maryhill Integration Network Joyous Choir and piper Harry Gorski-Brown, with narration from actor Gary Lewis.

The concerts will feature the Glasgow Madrigirls, pictured
Picture: Glasgow Madrigirls

“The well in the Cathedral Crypt is a powerful but neglected part of Glasgow’s story,” says Angus Farquhar, Aproxima’s creative director.

“We aim to reinterpret it as a contemporary ‘wellspring’ for the city, to the many communities it is home to, as well as visitors. We hope this project will inspire reflection, celebration, and a renewed sense of connection to Glasgow’s origins.”

Members of the public can pre-book a timed slot to visit the newly restored well and mosaic before or after the concerts.

