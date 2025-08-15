A-level music entries fall to historic low, following 15 years of decline

A-level music entries have fallen year on year. Picture: Getty

By Lucy Hicks Beach

This is the third consecutive year that fewer than 5,000 pupils have enrolled in A-level music.

Fewer than 5,000 students took A-level music in England for the third year in a row, an analysis from the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) has shown.

Although there was a small rise in entries in 2024, there has been a 1.8% decrease since last year. This comes as part of an 44.8% fall in entries since 2010, when the English Baccalaureate (Ebacc) was introduced.

The EBacc is a set of subjects at GCSE that the Department for Education says ‘keeps young people’s options open for further study and future careers.’ These subjects include English language and literature, Maths, Science, Computer science, History or Geography, and a language.

It does not include any arts subjects, and the ISM have reported that the Ebacc “has damaged access to music and other arts subjects” and continuously calls for its reform.

There has been a 44.8% fall in music A-level entries since 2010. Picture: Getty

ISM chief executive Deborah Annetts said, “Congratulations to all young people receiving their exam results today and thank you to all their music teachers. It is disappointing that the small increase in entries last year has not continued this year.

“The ISM believes that all pupils should have access to music education in schools and our research shows that too many are still being denied the opportunity to pursue this beyond Key Stage 4, which is reflected in the decline in A-level entries since 2010.

“When the Curriculum and Assessment Review publishes its final report this autumn, it is vital the government takes the opportunity to deliver on its warm words about music education and reforms the Progress 8 and EBacc accountability measures.

“I would encourage all classroom music teachers in England to complete our latest survey and share their experiences.”

In 2021, researchers at Birmingham City University warned that A-level music in schools is at risk of disappearing by 2033 due to an alarming and rapid decline in access to A-level music in state schools.

As some schools do not even offer the subject, it is increasingly only available to independent school pupils, which accounts for fewer than 7% of the UK’s young people.

"I want to ensure that music counts": Prime Minister on arts education funding

Keir Starmer recently announced an £88 million investment into clubs and activities including music, sport and arts.

In an interview with Classic FM, the Prime Minister said he wants to ensure “music counts towards the curriculum”.

“Not enough children have the opportunity to play music,” Starmer told Dan Walker, saying the subject is a “hugely important” part of the UK school curriculum.