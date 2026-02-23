More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus, according to new research.

More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus - and it’s not just rockers, according to new research

By Hazel Davis

Classical musicians are just as susceptible to auditory issues as heavy metal players.

A new study of more than 28,000 musicians across 21 countries suggests that musicians are suffering significantly from auditory disorders.

The study, published in Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery, found that for 42.6% of musicians tinnitus is an occupational hazard.

The research also showed that musicians are more likely to suffer from extreme sensitivity to everyday sounds.

However, just because you play Bach instead of Black Sabbath, it doesn’t mean you’re immune. The research found that the auditory danger is consistent across all genres and is dependent on where you sit, what you play and long term exposure levels.

Sitting directly in front of brass or percussion in an orchestra can expose a player to sound levels comparable to a rock gig, and often for more hours per week.

The study suggests that just 37% of musicians with hearing loss are diagnosed through tests, but the rest are living with self-reported and often unmanaged conditions.

“Many musicians quietly live with ringing ears, sound sensitivity, or hearing loss, no matter whether they play in a symphony hall or a small club,” Shaun A. Nguyen, MD, Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina, told Neuroscience News.

“Yet the research we have is still imperfect, often based on self-reported symptoms and missing details about things like other loud hobbies, specific instruments, and how consistently people use hearing protection.”

For information and advice on protecting your hearing, visit Help Musicians.