More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus - and it’s not just rockers, according to new research

23 February 2026, 14:37

More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus, according to new research.
More than 40% of musicians may suffer from tinnitus, according to new research. Picture: Getty

By Hazel Davis

Classical musicians are just as susceptible to auditory issues as heavy metal players.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new study of more than 28,000 musicians across 21 countries suggests that musicians are suffering significantly from auditory disorders.

The study, published in Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery, found that for 42.6% of musicians tinnitus is an occupational hazard.

The research also showed that musicians are more likely to suffer from extreme sensitivity to everyday sounds.

Read more: Musicians are twice as likely to get tinnitus, new study reveals

However, just because you play Bach instead of Black Sabbath, it doesn’t mean you’re immune. The research found that the auditory danger is consistent across all genres and is dependent on where you sit, what you play and long term exposure levels.

Sitting directly in front of brass or percussion in an orchestra can expose a player to sound levels comparable to a rock gig, and often for more hours per week.

Read more: Why are orchestras arranged the way they are?

Esther Abrami - 'Transmission'

The study suggests that just 37% of musicians with hearing loss are diagnosed through tests, but the rest are living with self-reported and often unmanaged conditions.

“Many musicians quietly live with ringing ears, sound sensitivity, or hearing loss, no matter whether they play in a symphony hall or a small club,” Shaun A. Nguyen, MD, Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina, told Neuroscience News.

“Yet the research we have is still imperfect, often based on self-reported symptoms and missing details about things like other loud hobbies, specific instruments, and how consistently people use hearing protection.”

For information and advice on protecting your hearing, visit Help Musicians.

Latest on Classic FM

The Bride! (Jessie Buckley) and The Bride of Frankenstein (Elsa Lanchester)

How The Bride of Frankenstein created the first symphonic horror score

Discover Music

Philip Glass and Reneé Fleming among the latest musicians to withdraw from the Trump Kennedy Center

Which artists and musicians have cancelled the Kennedy Center so far?

Portrait of Clara Josephine Wieck Schumann

Clara Schumann: 10 things you need to know about the composer-pianist

Discover Music

Celebrating 20 years of Myleene Klass at Classic FM

20 things Myleene Klass has achieved in her 20 years at Classic FM

Italian National Anthem

What are the lyrics to Italy’s national anthem, and what do they mean?

Discover Music

Is Amanda Seyfried a trained singer? Exploring the Mamma Mia actor’s vocal training

Is Amanda Seyfried a trained singer? Exploring the Mamma Mia actor’s vocal training

Discover Music

Kate Bush, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

The musical history of Wuthering Heights – from Brontë and Bush to Brat

Discover Music

A newborn baby is played citole during a music therapy session

Scientists played Bach to newborns, and found they can anticipate rhythms at two days old

Bach

Yerin Ha plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton Season 4

All the classical covers in Bridgerton Season 4

Discover Music

French singer Roberto Alagna, as Calaf, performs during a rehearsal of Turandot in July 2012 in France

Audience boos as Royal Opera head of music valiantly steps in for sick tenor

Roberto Alagna

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’ on Classic FM

Dawn O’Porter to present ‘Classical Love Themes’, a new Friday night series on Classic FM

BRITs Week 2026 Full Artist Line Up

Win tickets to see Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti in BRITs Week 2026 for War Child

Win

Leo Woodall plays a piano tuner in new film

Watch Leo Woodall play a piano tuner in new indie film trailer

Royal Choral Society

Celebrate 150 years of the Royal Choral Society performing Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul

‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Tchaikovsky

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocal from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

1 month ago

Discover Music

Footage resurfaces of Paul Mescal singing in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Paul Mescal stars in school production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ in unearthed footage

1 month ago

Lloyd Webber

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

Fake cannonball falls off stage, hits timpani right on cue in ‘Nutcracker’ accident

1 month ago

Tchaikovsky

Diana Newell makes her Royal Albert Hall debut at Classic FM Live

‘The Piano’ winner, veteran Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut aged 88

2 months ago

Events

Michael Bublé gets Pope to sing along at Vatican concert

Pope Leo asks Michael Bublé to sing spontaneous Schubert ‘Ave Maria’ at the Vatican

2 months ago

111 pianos played simultaneously at ‘epic’ fundraiser

135 pianists play over a hundred pianos simultaneously at huge fundraiser

3 months ago

Discover Music