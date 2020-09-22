5 virtual classical music date ideas for arts-loving online daters
Whether you’re dating long distance, or still yet to enjoy the return of live events in your area amid COVID-19, we have Zoom-reliant music lovers covered, with virtual date ideas worth a try...
If you’re navigating online dating, and can’t meet your music-loving date in person for the time being, a virtual classical music date might not be a bad way to go.
With live music still not up to full strength in the UK, and different coronavirus measures being announced week-to-week, dating virtually is very much still on the cards for many of us. And if we’re looking to inject a bit of culture into our meet-ups, we must turn Internet-wards.
Here’s a selection of the best online events taking place – for classical music lovers, opera aficionados, and arts obsessives alike.
Watch an online orchestral concert
Many of the best orchestras in the world are now streaming brilliant concerts, in full, online as the norm nowadays. Series that started as reactions to the coronavirus pandemic and venues closing have remained in place, and grown into wonderful ongoing online offerings.
Highlights include the Philharmonia Orchestra’s ‘In the Stream of Life’ Autumn Season concerts, London Symphony Orchestra’s broadcasts from LSO St Luke’s, concerts streamed from Wigmore Hall, and in-person and streamed concerts from Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and more.
Visit our updating list of upcoming concerts being streamed online to find the latest programmes.
Experience a romantic opera virtually
The great opera houses of the world are only reopening slowly and rarely, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But luckily for us – and for your classical music dating plans – many are streaming fine productions from their archive for your enjoyment.
The Met in New York has a whole host of online opera streams – from nightly broadcasts of full productions, to live concerts from opera royalty in the Met Stars Live in Concert series.
Stream a beautiful ballet
The Royal Opera House has a brilliant offering of online events.
In October and November, they are streaming Romantic ballet Giselle, and closer to the festive season – for when you’re feeling ready of course – they have the traditional offering of a fine Nutcracker on the bill.
Test each other’s knowledge with a fun classical music quiz on Zoom
Jump on Zoom, grab a glass of red wine or two, and challenge your online date to the ultimate classical music quiz session.
You’ve both said you’re pretty into music – but does potential Mr Right know his modes? Is your match across her apples and her operas? Do you need to assess their sight-reading skills, because, well, you just like someone with an eye for detail?
Point-scoring aside, you can learn a lot about a person through their style of quizzing – like if they have a competitive streak, or if they have any hidden skills that could come in handy when you upgrade to your local pub quiz.
Listen to a classical music podcast together
Podcasts were a lockdown life-saver. And, although we’re slowly returning to a new normal – albeit with localised lockdowns or new coronavirus measures cropping up – they remain our very best friend.
For classical music lovers looking for an engaging date, there’s a great selection of podcasts to ponder out there.
If you or your date are true crime podcasts devotees, try Case Notes. Ballet lovers (and potential future lovers) could give Tom & Ty Talk a go. And for all-round passionate, geeky, classical music discovery, That Classical Podcast is one of our faves.
