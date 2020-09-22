5 virtual classical music date ideas for arts-loving online daters

Classical music virtual dating ideas. Picture: Getty

Whether you’re dating long distance, or still yet to enjoy the return of live events in your area amid COVID-19, we have Zoom-reliant music lovers covered, with virtual date ideas worth a try...

If you’re navigating online dating, and can’t meet your music-loving date in person for the time being, a virtual classical music date might not be a bad way to go.

With live music still not up to full strength in the UK, and different coronavirus measures being announced week-to-week, dating virtually is very much still on the cards for many of us. And if we’re looking to inject a bit of culture into our meet-ups, we must turn Internet-wards.

Here’s a selection of the best online events taking place – for classical music lovers, opera aficionados, and arts obsessives alike.

Click here to find out more about Classic FM Romance >

Find someone on your wavelength by joining Classic FM Romance today. Click here to sign up or find out more.