Classic FM Hall of Fame – The World’s Biggest Classical Music Chart & Countdown

1. Classic FM Network UK (Reach 4,210,000*). Classic FM is home to the Classic FM Hall of Fame chart, the radio station’s annual poll of the UK’s favourite classical music.

2. ABC Classic (Reach 743,000). ABC Classic is home to The Classic 100, the radio station’s annual poll of Australia’s favourite classical music.

In terms of all classical music radio listening, Classic FM comes ahead of BBC Radio 3 (Reach 1,912,000*) and ABC Classic (Reach 743,000).

Based on comparable reach figures, Classic FM has the largest audience of any dedicated classical music radio station, meaning the Classic FM Hall of Fame is the classical chart/countdown heard by the most listeners.

In addition to its broadcast reach, the Classic FM Hall of Fame is supported across Classic FM’s digital platforms, which have a combined following of more than 9 million, providing significant additional engagement alongside radio listening.

*Data released from RAJAR Q4 2025 (released 05.02.26). Adults 15+ across Classic FM Network’s TSA – the area that our transmitters reach on FM.

ABC Classic’s five-city metropolitan average weekly reach was 743,000 in 2023-24.