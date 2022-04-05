John Williams and Nicola Benedetti among classical artists nominated in the Global Awards 2022

John Williams, Nicola Benedetti and Isata Kanneh-Mason nominated in Global Awards. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Classic FM

John Williams, Nicola Benedetti, Freddie De Tommaso and Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason have been nominated in the Best Classical Artist category.

The Global Awards are back for 2022, and the shortlist for the Best Classical Artist category has been revealed.

Film composer John Williams, violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and tenor Freddie De Tommaso are the five nominees in the classical category.

The shortlisted artists and podcasters across a host of popular categories were unveiled on air, online and on Global Player on Monday 4 April 2022.

Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player, and the winners will be revealed on-air, online and on Global Player on 14 April 2022.

The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

The Global Awards 2022 shortlist nominees

(categories judged by industry panel)

Best Group

Biffy Clyro

BTS

Coldplay

D-block Europe

Little Mix

Jonas Brothers

Best Male

Aitch

Arrdee

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Joel Corry

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Female

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Doja Cat

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Raye

Best Podcast

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell

Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey

The High Performance Podcast

Best British Act

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Ksi

Sam Fender

Years & Years

Best Classical Artist

Freddie De Tommaso

Isata Kanneh-Mason

John Williams

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Best Hip Hop Or R&b

Central Cee

Dave

Doja Cat

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Best Indie Act

Biffy Clyro

Florence + The Machine

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender

Stereophonics

Wolf Alice

Best Pop

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Justin Bieber

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Mass Appeal Artist

Adele

Anne-Marie

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

Best Dance Act

Diplo

James Hype

Jodie Harsh

Kah-lo

Mk

Rising Star

A1 X J1

Arrdee

Becky Hill

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate Mcrae

Tom Grennan

Most Played Song