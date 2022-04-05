John Williams and Nicola Benedetti among classical artists nominated in the Global Awards 2022
5 April 2022, 07:00
John Williams, Nicola Benedetti, Freddie De Tommaso and Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason have been nominated in the Best Classical Artist category.
The Global Awards are back for 2022, and the shortlist for the Best Classical Artist category has been revealed.
Film composer John Williams, violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason and tenor Freddie De Tommaso are the five nominees in the classical category.
The shortlisted artists and podcasters across a host of popular categories were unveiled on air, online and on Global Player on Monday 4 April 2022.
Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.
The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player, and the winners will be revealed on-air, online and on Global Player on 14 April 2022.
The Global Awards 2022 shortlist nominees
(categories judged by industry panel)
Best Group
- Biffy Clyro
- BTS
- Coldplay
- D-block Europe
- Little Mix
- Jonas Brothers
Best Male
- Aitch
- Arrdee
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Joel Corry
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
- Years & Years
Best Female
- Adele
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Doja Cat
- Mimi Webb
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Raye
Best Podcast
- How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
- My Therapist Ghosted Me
- Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
- Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey
- The High Performance Podcast
Best British Act
- Adele
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Coldplay
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Ksi
- Sam Fender
- Years & Years
Best Classical Artist
- Freddie De Tommaso
- Isata Kanneh-Mason
- John Williams
- Nicola Benedetti
- Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Best Hip Hop Or R&b
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Doja Cat
- Russ Millions
- Tion Wayne
Best Indie Act
- Biffy Clyro
- Florence + The Machine
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Sam Fender
- Stereophonics
- Wolf Alice
Best Pop
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Justin Bieber
- Joel Corry
- Mimi Webb
- The Weeknd
- Years & Years
Best Mass Appeal Artist
- Adele
- Anne-Marie
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
Best Dance Act
- Diplo
- James Hype
- Jodie Harsh
- Kah-lo
- Mk
Rising Star
- A1 X J1
- Arrdee
- Becky Hill
- Mimi Webb
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate Mcrae
- Tom Grennan
Most Played Song
- Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s radio stations in 2022.