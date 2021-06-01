Buy tickets for Van Gogh Alive at London’s Kensington Gardens

Van Gogh Alive in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: MAAG

Book your place at the world’s most visited immersive, multi-sensory experience.

This is your chance to buy tickets for Van Gogh Alive, a multi-sensory experience in one of London’s most beautiful royal parks.

Having already journeyed to 65 cities worldwide, the immersive installation will land this summer at a purpose-built venue in Kensington, opposite the Royal Albert Hall.

It will run for four months, from June to September, in a Covid-safe and family-friendly environment.

Van Gogh Alive will immerse you, using state-of-the-art gallery technology, in the life and work of the artist through the Netherlands, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, where he created many of his timeless masterpieces.

All set to an evocative classical score, the experience will surround you with over 3,000 evocative images across every visible surface, including iconic works like Starry Night and Sunflowers.

The combination of sound, visuals and aromas of Provence will give visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings as if they are living and breathing.

Buy tickets for Van Gogh Alive here on Ticketmaster >

Van Gogh Alive will also feature an interpretive area where you can learn more about Van Gogh’s life and works as well as interactive art stations where you can create your own art with the help of expert video tutorials.

Visitors can create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’ painting and the iconic ‘Sunflower selfie room’ – a 360-degree mirrored room complete with hundreds of sunflowers.

Once visitors have finished immersing themselves in the life and works of Van Gogh, they will be able to relax and refuel in the beautiful Café Provençale, where they can enjoy a delicious array of food and a glass of award-winning Hambledon’s English Sparkling Wine from inside the stunning Kensington Gardens.

Van Gogh Alive has partnered with three amazing organisations including Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which supports small charities helping some of the most disadvantaged people in communities across the UK.

Van Gogh Alive at Birmingham Hippodrome. Picture: Van Gogh Alive

Alun Mainwaring, head of events at The Royal Parks, described the experience as “an imaginative, powerful and unique” way to “get closer to Van Gogh than ever before”.

“The experience is accessible, educational and a masterclass in using technology to reimagine the way people experience art. And of course hosted at Kensington Gardens it’s a beautiful backdrop to celebrate and enjoy one of the world’s greatest artists,” he added.

Tickets are only available via Ticketmaster – do not purchase from any other provider.

Buy tickets for Van Gogh Alive here on Ticketmaster.