Join the Royal Choral Society in concert for Handel’s ‘Messiah’ on Good Friday

Royal Choral Society performs Handel’s Messiah. Picture: Kevin Day

By Classic FM

Tickets are now on sale for the Royal Choral Society’s 146th Good Friday performance of Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall – with a 15 percent discount for Classic FM listeners!

Be part of one of Britain’s great Easter traditions, with the Royal Choral Society’s (RCS) 146th annual performance of Handel’s monumental Messiah on Good Friday, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

It is thought that the RCS has sung this masterwork more than any other choir – an estimated 280 times. The choir performed the Messiah in its first season in 1872, but the tradition of the Good Friday performance at the Royal Albert Hall began in 1876.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic meant the 2020 concert had to be cancelled. In 2021, the concert went ahead, but with a choir of 120 all two metres apart and a socially distanced audience of just 800.

The 2022 concert will be the first ‘full’ Good Friday Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall for three years, with Handel’s magnificent tour de force heralding the choir’s 150th anniversary season.

The choir will be accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a quartet of superb soloists all under the baton of music director Richard Cooke.

Composer Joseph Haydn is alleged to have said on hearing the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus from Handel’s Messiah: “He is the master of us all”.

The work has never lost its popularity, and the Royal Choral Society’s performances on Good Friday each year have grown into a treasured event in the classical music calendar.

The Royal Choral Society has been performing the great choral masterpieces ever since its first concert in May 1872, including the UK premieres of Verdi’s Requiem in 1875, and Dvořák’s Stabat Mater in 1884, both concerts conducted by their composers.

Who will be performing, and when does the concert take place?

The performance will take place on Good Friday, 15 April 2022 at 2.30pm at the Royal Albert Hall. Four star soloists will join the Royal Choral Society and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Richard Cooke, to perform the Messiah.

Royal Choral Society

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Richard Cooke – conductor

Keri Fuge soprano

Madeleine Shaw mezzo soprano

Jamie MacDougall tenor

James Platt bass

How do I get my tickets?

Classic FM listeners get an exclusive 15 percent discount offer on seats in the side stalls (usual price £47.15 inc. booking free) and rear arena (usual price £39.63 including booking fee). Use promotional code ‘ClassicMessiah’ in the promo box when booking online.

Tickets are available on the Royal Albert Hall’s website. You can also call the Royal Albert Hall Box office on 0845 401 5045. Booking fees apply to tickets booked via the Royal Albert Hall.