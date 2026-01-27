Celebrate 150 years of the Royal Choral Society performing Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall

27 January 2026, 06:00

Royal Choral Society
Royal Choral Society. Picture: Michael Bowles
Book now for the Royal Choral Society’s spectacular 150th annual Good Friday performance of Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall!

This Easter, join the Royal Choral Society for a landmark concert marking 150 years of their annual Good Friday spectacle: Handel’s monumental Messiah, at the Royal Albert Hall.

One of Britain’s great Easter traditions, only the 1940-1 Blitz, and the 2020-1 Covid pandemic, have prevented the annual performances of the UK’s favourite choral work!

The choir performed Messiah in its very first season, in 1873. But it was in 1876, with 1,000 singers under the baton of Joseph Barnby, that the annual Easter performance was established. It is thought that the Royal Choral Society have sung it more times than any other choir.

The Royal Choral Society will be conducted by Music Director Richard Cooke and accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, with soloists soprano Mary Bevan, mezzo-soprano Anna Stéphany, tenor Jamie MacDougall and bass Matthew Rose.

Royal Choral Society
Royal Choral Society. Picture: Courtesy of the Royal Choral Society

How to get tickets & Classic FM discount

The Royal Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall at 2.30pm on Friday 3 April 2026.

Classic FM listeners receive an exclusive 15 percent discount offer on seats in the Side Stalls (usual price £51.50 inc. booking free) and Rear Arena (usual price £46.00 including booking fee) when booking via the Royal Albert Hall’s website. Book here*, and simply enter the promotion code CFM15 when prompted.

Book via royalalberthall.com.

