Watch Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber exclusively on Sky Arts

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

By Classic FM

World-renowned cellist and conductor Julian Lloyd Webber showcases some of today’s most exciting classical musicians under 30.

Earlier this year at Battersea Arts Centre, five leading young classical musicians were joined by the 12 Ensemble for a showcase of classical music hosted by Julian Lloyd Webber for Classic FM, to be broadcast on Sky Arts.

The musicians were among the 30 chosen as Classic FM’s 30 under 30 Rising Stars for 2025.

Watch Classic FM’s Rising Stars on Sky Arts at 9pm on Monday 8 December 2025.

French hornist Annemarie Federle, who was appointed Principal Horn of the London Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023 at the age of 20 – a post she also holds with the Aurora Orchestra – performed the glorious final movement of Haydn’s Horn Concerto No.1.

Haydn's Horn Concerto No.1, Mvt. III - LIVE

Pianist Amiri Harewood, who currently studies at the Royal College of Music as a postgraduate student, played the 18th variation of Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini arranged by Iain Farrington, set to an inversion of a melody by the Italian composer-violinist Niccolò Paganini.

Soprano Ava Dodd, an Irish soprano and English National Opera Harewood Artist who has performed in concert halls and opera houses across Ireland and the UK, sang the aria ‘Quando me’n vo’’, also known as ‘Musetta’s Waltz’, from Puccini’s 1896 opera La bohème.

Puccini's 'Quando me'n vo'' from La bohème

Violinist Rebeca Nuez, who made history in 2019 when she became the first Spanish classical musician to have a music video on Vevo, performed Julian Lloyd Webber’s ‘Jasmine’, a piece he composed for his beloved daughter. This was the first outing of its arrangement for solo violin and strings.

Cellist Benjamin Kruithof from Luxembourg, who studies at Germany’s Kronberg Academy and has just been selected as an ECHO Rising Star artist, played Tchaikovsky’s lyrical Nocturne, where he was also joined by the 12 Ensemble’s co-Artistic Director Eloisa Fleur for an enchanting duet.

Tchaikovsky's Nocturne in D minor

Watch highlights from the concert so far above, and view the full TV programme ‘Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber’ on Sky Arts at 9pm on Monday 8 December. Also available on Now TV.