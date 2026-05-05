The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2026 with ABRSM: nominate an inspiring teacher!

The 2025 winners of the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards, with hosts Dan Walker and Myleene Klass at Classic FM Live. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards are back for 2026, with £20,000 of musical instruments and equipment up for grabs thanks to Viking.

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The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards, in partnership with the UK’s leading music exam board ABRSM, recognise and reward the UK’s incredible music teachers.

Every year, we celebrate inspiring musical educators from across the nation who are making a real difference to the musical lives of young people. And now, nominations are open again for 2026 – with a total of £20,000 of musical equipment to be won thanks to Viking!

Teachers can be nominated into ONE of the following categories:

Primary School Music Teachers (Ages 4-11) Secondary School Music Teachers (Ages 11-18) SEND Music Teachers Visiting Music Teachers & Private Tutors Best Classical Music Community Programme Lifetime Achievement

The six category winners in The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards will each receive a share from a pot of £20,000 of music equipment of their choice for their school, all thanks to Viking. Entries close on Sunday 19 July 2026.

How to submit a nomination

Go to the entry form, here In the text boxes provided, provide the name, address, and email address of the teacher you are nominating, and the name and address of the school they are affiliated with, if applicable. Please note you must have obtained the consent of the person you’re nominating. In the forms provided, describe in 500 words or less why the teacher you are nominating deserves recognition; and in 500 words or less, provide a list of examples of the great work they have done. Register your details.

All eligible submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges including one independent judge, according to the teacher's impact, their ambition and ability to inspire, and how they have been a role model for great teaching practice.

After entries close, a panel of expert industry judges will select a winner from the first five categories, and draw up a shortlist for the sixth category, which will go to a public vote.

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards. Picture: Classic FM

Entries close at 23:59 on Sunday 19 July 2026. Terms and conditions apply.