The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM - revealing our 2026 winners!

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards, revealed! Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

Every morning this week at 11.30 am, we’re revealing the winners of our Music teacher of the Year Awards...

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Earlier this year, we asked you to nominate an inspiring music teacher in your life, who deserves reward and recognition.

Now, it’s time to reveal the winners of the 2026 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM! This week, we’re celebrating six exceptional music teachers, who are inspiring young minds and opening up access to music education across the nation. The winners will each receive a share of £20,000 of musical instruments and equipment, thanks to Viking.

And the winners are...

Secondary School: Selale Akdeniz

The Bemrose School, Derby

Selale joined her school in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, and threw herself into making sure students were engaged in an online music curriculum.

She has built up the school’s music department to become a lead school for the Derbyshire Music Hub, established and grown a successful school choir with increasing participation and standards, and secured opportunities for them to perform. The Bemrose School has a significant proportion of Roma students, and Selale has created an inclusive environment where they report feeling engaged, understood, and confident.

Selale Akdeniz, Secondary School Music Teacher of the Year 2026, with a student at The Bemrose School. Picture: Selale Akdeniz

Best Classical Music Community Programme: Jack Holmes

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

Jack is a 25-year-old trombone player who grew up playing in the Hebden Bridge Junior Band from the age of 8. He has since progressed to play in a local brass band, but returns to the Junior Band every Thursday evening to teach the next generation of brass band players, occasionally standing in for the conductor to direct the whole junior band.

Jack demonstrates outstanding enthusiasm, maturity and patience with the younger brass players, who credit him with maintaining their interest in playing by being an inspirational role model and creating a safe and trusting environment. Jack plays a key role in bringing brass band music to local families and communities, who might never have been involved with it otherwise.

Listen to Classic FM from 11.30am, with Aled Jones on Monday to Friday and Tim Lihoreau on Saturday, as we reveal all six winners of the 2026 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards.