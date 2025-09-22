The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – revealing our 2025 winners!

22 September 2025, 08:35 | Updated: 23 September 2025, 08:34

Secondary School winner Laura Hodges of Thetford Academy
Secondary School winner Laura Hodges of Thetford Academy. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Hodges
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Every morning this week at 8.30am on Classic FM Breakfast, we’re revealing the winners of our Music Teacher of the Year Awards...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After months of voting, a judging panel and a public vote stage, we are revealing the winners of the 2025 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM.

This week on Classic FM Breakfast, we’re celebrating our exceptional winning music teachers, who are inspiring young minds and opening up access to music education across the nation. These five teachers will all receive a share of £20,000 of musical instruments thanks to Viking.

And the winners are...

Secondary School: Laura Hodges

Thetford Academy, Norfolk

The judges said: “Laura arrived at a school that was missing a music teacher, had no singing and had very little curricular or extra-curricular music. Laura has transformed the music provisions at the Academy, and there are now numerous choirs and bands, with children taking up new instruments and music every day.

“Music is part of the school day, giving students confidence and skills they never thought they’d be able to have. The progress Laura has made at the school and for the students is remarkable.”

Laura Hodges with students of Thetford Academy
Laura Hodges with students of Thetford Academy. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Hodges

Visiting Music Teacher: Rebecca McKee

Beverley, East Riding

The judges said: “Rebecca champions inclusion in all her musical activities: she has created countless opportunities for all children to access music, particularly those who otherwise may not have.

“She supports other teachers, leading CPD for staff to support them in making their music lessons as inclusive as possible, sharing videos of lessons with pupils with additional needs. She arranged for all new instrument lesson starter forms to be translated into multiple languages to reach as wide a community as possible. She isn’t in a management role, but she still does it to give support where needed. Rebecca is a remarkable force for good!”

Visiting Music Teacher: Rebecca McKee
Visiting Music Teacher: Rebecca McKee. Picture: Courtesy of Rebecca McKee

We will continue revealing our six winning music teachers every day this week at 8.30am in Classic FM Breakfast.

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards are in partnership with the Associate Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), the UK’s largest music education body and the world’s leading provider of music exams.

Sally Ardis, Classic FM’s Senior Managing Editor, said: “We are thrilled to honour Laura with the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award 2025, in partnership with ABRSM. What she has achieved and continues to achieve at The Thetford Academy is truly inspiring and she fully deserves recognition for it. We know that she lives and breathes our passion at Classic FM to make classical music relevant and accessible to everyone, so we are delighted to celebrate her dedication, hard work and continued success.”

Lincoln Abbotts, Engagement Director, ABRSM said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Classic FM to recognise and celebrate all the amazing music teachers across the UK. At ABRSM we recognise the commitment, ambition and creativity of our music teaching community and the crucial role they play in guiding and supporting young people on their own musical journeys. We all know that taking part in, and making progress through music, adds so much richness to young people’s lives. Congratulations to Laura and all the winners, and our thanks to all music teachers for making a difference in the lives of those learning music every day.”

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Managing Director of Viking UK said: “Congratulations to Laura from all of us at Viking. We share Classic FM's passion for supporting emerging talent and making classical music accessible to everyone, so we are very proud to support the Music Teacher of the Year Awards which help recognise and reward exceptional music teachers. We hope our donation towards musical instruments and equipment for their school will help them continue to make a real difference to the musical lives of young people for many years to come.”

Listen back to Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker to hear the moments we revealed all six winners of the 2025 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards.

Latest on Classic FM

Norbert Merkl’s instrument collection stolen from apartment

Musician’s priceless instrument collection stolen from apartment including 61 violin bows

Discover Music

Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov was arrested near the Gaza border after calling for a stop to war.

Israeli conductor arrested while protesting near Gaza border

Margot Robbie states her love for Classic FM and film music in interview with Colin Farrell.

Margot Robbie: ‘Classic FM is my favourite radio station – I always wake up to The Lark Ascending’
Hans Zimmer reflects on Interstellar ten years on

Hans Zimmer on how he wrote the magical ‘Interstellar’ music

Zimmer

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis will lead the new crime drama Murder Before Evensong, based on Reverend Richard Coles’ novel

Harry Potter star to play clergyman in Evensong murder mystery

3D printed violins

US school cuts music lesson costs by printing 3D violins for students

Hans Zimmer’s 10 best soundtracks – from Gladiator to Interstellar

Hans Zimmer’s 10 best film scores – ranked from good to Interstellar

Zimmer

Downton Abbey 3, The Grand Finale

Downton Abbey: a complete guide to the award-winning soundtrack and composer

Lunn

Interior of Bangor Cathedral, Gwynedd

Cathedral choir suspended after singing ‘entirely inappropriate’ hymn

10 best pieces of music by Arvo Pärt

10 best pieces of music by Arvo Pärt

More Classic FM Events

Classic FM Live

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber

Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards