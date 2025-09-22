The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – revealing our 2025 winners!

Secondary School winner Laura Hodges of Thetford Academy. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Hodges

By Classic FM

Every morning this week at 8.30am on Classic FM Breakfast, we’re revealing the winners of our Music Teacher of the Year Awards...

After months of voting, a judging panel and a public vote stage, we are revealing the winners of the 2025 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM.

This week on Classic FM Breakfast, we’re celebrating our exceptional winning music teachers, who are inspiring young minds and opening up access to music education across the nation. These five teachers will all receive a share of £20,000 of musical instruments thanks to Viking.

And the winners are...

Secondary School: Laura Hodges

Thetford Academy, Norfolk

The judges said: “Laura arrived at a school that was missing a music teacher, had no singing and had very little curricular or extra-curricular music. Laura has transformed the music provisions at the Academy, and there are now numerous choirs and bands, with children taking up new instruments and music every day.

“Music is part of the school day, giving students confidence and skills they never thought they’d be able to have. The progress Laura has made at the school and for the students is remarkable.”

Laura Hodges with students of Thetford Academy. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Hodges

Visiting Music Teacher: Rebecca McKee

Beverley, East Riding

The judges said: “Rebecca champions inclusion in all her musical activities: she has created countless opportunities for all children to access music, particularly those who otherwise may not have.

“She supports other teachers, leading CPD for staff to support them in making their music lessons as inclusive as possible, sharing videos of lessons with pupils with additional needs. She arranged for all new instrument lesson starter forms to be translated into multiple languages to reach as wide a community as possible. She isn’t in a management role, but she still does it to give support where needed. Rebecca is a remarkable force for good!”

Visiting Music Teacher: Rebecca McKee. Picture: Courtesy of Rebecca McKee

We will continue revealing our six winning music teachers every day this week at 8.30am in Classic FM Breakfast.

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards are in partnership with the Associate Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), the UK’s largest music education body and the world’s leading provider of music exams.

Sally Ardis, Classic FM’s Senior Managing Editor, said: “We are thrilled to honour Laura with the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award 2025, in partnership with ABRSM. What she has achieved and continues to achieve at The Thetford Academy is truly inspiring and she fully deserves recognition for it. We know that she lives and breathes our passion at Classic FM to make classical music relevant and accessible to everyone, so we are delighted to celebrate her dedication, hard work and continued success.”

Lincoln Abbotts, Engagement Director, ABRSM said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Classic FM to recognise and celebrate all the amazing music teachers across the UK. At ABRSM we recognise the commitment, ambition and creativity of our music teaching community and the crucial role they play in guiding and supporting young people on their own musical journeys. We all know that taking part in, and making progress through music, adds so much richness to young people’s lives. Congratulations to Laura and all the winners, and our thanks to all music teachers for making a difference in the lives of those learning music every day.”

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Managing Director of Viking UK said: “Congratulations to Laura from all of us at Viking. We share Classic FM's passion for supporting emerging talent and making classical music accessible to everyone, so we are very proud to support the Music Teacher of the Year Awards which help recognise and reward exceptional music teachers. We hope our donation towards musical instruments and equipment for their school will help them continue to make a real difference to the musical lives of young people for many years to come.”

Listen back to Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker to hear the moments we revealed all six winners of the 2025 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards.