The Laver Cup 2026: Players, matches and tickets information

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25 May 2026, 06:00
The Laver Cup returns to London for three days of elite tennis!
Six of Europe’s top tennis players will be looking to clinch victory, as the Laver Cup returns for its ninth edition from 25-27 September.
Hosted in London’s O2 Arena, the tournament sees six of Europe’s top tennis stars go head-to-head with six of the world’s best international players, across three days in an exciting Team Europe vs Team World play-off.
Two tennis greats will be aiming to captain their teams to success: French player Yannick Noah heads up Team Europe while the United States’ Andre Agassi leads Team World.
Five players have been officially confirmed for the 2026 tournament. U.S. player Ben Shelton will be representing Team World, joining a strong roster that also includes his fellow countryman Taylor Fritz and Australia’s Alex de Minaur.
They’ll be up against tough competition, as Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Alexander Zverev sign up to represent Team Europe, with additional players still to be announced on both teams.
Please note that the appearance of any specific player is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.
The Laver Cup will take place in five sessions over three days:
Session 1: Friday 25 September - Doors open 11.30am
Session 2: Friday 25 September - Doors open 5.30pm
Session 3: Saturday 26 September - Doors open 11.30am
Session 4: Saturday 26 September - Doors open 5.30pm
Session 5: Sunday 27 September - Doors open 10.30am
Multiple ticket options are available for the tournament:
Full Tournament Ticket Packages: get the same seat for all five sessions
Multi-Session Ticket Packages: get the same seat for two or more sessions
Single-Session Tickets: a seat for one specific session
Full Tournament Hospitality Packages: the best seats in the house for all five sessions, combined with access to one of the Laver Cup’s premium hospitality spaces.