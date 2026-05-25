The Laver Cup 2026: Players, matches and tickets information

25 May 2026, 06:00

The Laver Cup 2026
The Laver Cup 2026. Picture: The Laver Cup
Classic FM

By Classic FM

The Laver Cup returns to London for three days of elite tennis!

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Six of Europe’s top tennis players will be looking to clinch victory, as the Laver Cup returns for its ninth edition from 25-27 September.

Hosted in London’s O2 Arena, the tournament sees six of Europe’s top tennis stars go head-to-head with six of the world’s best international players, across three days in an exciting Team Europe vs Team World play-off.

The Laver Cup 2026
The Laver Cup 2026. Picture: The Laver Cup

Who will play at the Laver Cup 2026?

Two tennis greats will be aiming to captain their teams to success: French player Yannick Noah heads up Team Europe while the United States’ Andre Agassi leads Team World.

Five players have been officially confirmed for the 2026 tournament. U.S. player Ben Shelton will be representing Team World, joining a strong roster that also includes his fellow countryman Taylor Fritz and Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

They’ll be up against tough competition, as Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Alexander Zverev sign up to represent Team Europe, with additional players still to be announced on both teams.

Please note that the appearance of any specific player is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

Competitors in the Laver Cup 2026.
Competitors in the Laver Cup 2026. Picture: The Laver Cup

When are the matches?

The Laver Cup will take place in five sessions over three days:

Session 1: Friday 25 September - Doors open 11.30am
Session 2: Friday 25 September - Doors open 5.30pm
Session 3: Saturday 26 September - Doors open 11.30am
Session 4: Saturday 26 September - Doors open 5.30pm
Session 5: Sunday 27 September - Doors open 10.30am

How do I get tickets to the Laver Cup?

Multiple ticket options are available for the tournament:

Full Tournament Ticket Packages: get the same seat for all five sessions

Multi-Session Ticket Packages: get the same seat for two or more sessions

Single-Session Tickets: a seat for one specific session

Full Tournament Hospitality Packages: the best seats in the house for all five sessions, combined with access to one of the Laver Cup’s premium hospitality spaces.

Tickets to the Laver Cup 2026 are available to buy now, here.

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