Katherine Jenkins returns to the Royal Albert Hall this Christmas

Katherine Jenkins returns to the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Jackie Luff

By Classic FM

Katherine Jenkins is back at the Royal Albert Hall, performing festive favourites with London Concert Orchestra and special guests.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrate Christmas in style with the return of singing sensation Katherine Jenkins OBE as she performs seasonal favourites alongside the London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Inglis.

Get ready for a night of magical Christmas music, set against the stunning backdrop of the Royal Albert Hall, where Katherine will be joined by friends and special guests.

Katherine Jenkins returns to the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Jackie Luff.

Since first gracing the Hall’s stage in 2004, Katherine Jenkins has released 13 best-selling albums and has been awarded two Classical Brit Awards; the first female artist to win two consecutive titles.

In August 2017 Classic FM announced that Jenkins was the best-selling classical artist of the last 25 years in the UK, ahead of Luciano Pavarotti and André Rieu.

Join one of the nation’s most-loved mezzo-sopranos for a memorable and magical evening this Christmas season.

Join Katherine Jenkins this Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall, 7.30pm Wednesday 11 December 2024. Book here!