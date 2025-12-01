Get tickets to Irving Berlin’s ‘Top Hat’ at the Southbank Centre this Christmas

Chichester Festival Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s Top Hat. Picture: Johan Persson

By Classic FM

The much-loved musical will have a Christmas season at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brush off your tails and get tickets to Chichester Festival Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s Top Hat, which dances into London this festive season.

Based on the classic 1935 film which starred Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the stage adaptation’s original West End production won the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Evening Standard Award for Best Night Out.

Irving Berlin’s irresistible score includes some of Hollywood’s greatest songs: the immortal ‘Cheek to Cheek’, ‘Let’s Face the Music and Dance’ (“There may be trouble ahead…”), ‘Top Hat, White Tie and Tails’ and ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’.

Laced with witty dialogue, stunning choreography, lavish sets and gorgeous costumes, The Guardian called it a “ravishing” show that “taps immaculately off the silver screen”.

Top Hat arrives at the Southbank Centre from Friday 12 December, and continues to Saturday 17 January.

Performances of Top Hat begin on Friday 12 December 2025. Picture: Johan Persson

When Broadway star Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore – So You Think You Can Dance) arrives in London to open a new show, he crosses paths with model Dale Tremont (Amara Okereke – My Fair Lady), whose beauty sleep is rudely interrupted by Jerry tap dancing in the hotel suite above hers.

Instantly smitten, Jerry vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her heart – but the path of true love never does run smooth. Especially since Dale has mistaken Jerry for his hapless producer Horace, who’s trying to avoid the wrath of his formidable wife Madge (Sally Ann Triplett – Cabaret), and Dale’s own fiery Italian admirer is planning a trip to Venice for her to showcase his couture gowns.

Also taking to the stage in London will also be three-time Olivier Award nominee Clive Carter (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Horace Hardwick, James Clyde (Matilda the Musical), as Bates, and Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Mamma Mia!) as Alberto Beddini.

Attmore is considered one of Broadway’s most exciting performers, winner of the Fred and Adele Astaire Award for Best Male Dancer for Shuffle Along and a Playbill Breakout Performance Award for On the 20th Century.

The production has been described by the Daily Mail as “sparkling, joyous” and “blissfully effervescent”.

Chichester Festival Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s Top Hat. Picture: Johan Persson

Top Hat began playing at the Chichester Festival Theatre, where it opened to rave reviews. The show then embarked on a UK tour including visits to the Edinburgh Playhouse, Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre and Manchester Opera House, before taking up residence in London for the holiday season at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

In 2026 the tour will continue to Sheffield (Lyceum Theatre), Dublin (Bord Gais Energy Theatre), Glasgow (Kings Theatre), Eastbourne (Congress Theatre), Southend (Cliffs Pavilion), Birmingham (Birmingham Hippodrome), Aberdeen (His Majesty’s Theatre) and Norwich (Norwich Theatre Royal).

Nine-time Tony nominee and three-time winner, American director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall stages this brand-new production. She is the first woman to have directed a play, directed a musical and choreographed a musical on Broadway.

With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, Top Hat is adapted for the stage by Matthew White and Howard Jacques. The UK tour of Top Hat is produced by Kenny Wax Productions and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

Chichester Festival Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s Top Hat. Picture: Johan Persson

Spend your festive season in style at Top Hat the Musical.

Further information and full details of the UK tour can be found at tophat-musical.com.

London tickets are available from www.southbankcentre.co.uk. Book now for the perfect festive treat.