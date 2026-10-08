Pianist Alexander Malofeev wins Young Artist of the Year at the Gramophone Awards

Pianist Alexander Malofeev wins Young Artist of the Year at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2026. Picture: Gramophone

By Classic FM

One of Classic FM’s Rising Stars, Alexander Malofeev, wins Young Artist of the Year at the Gramophone Awards 2026.

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Last night, one of the biggest nights in the classical music awards calendar took place. The annual Gramophone Classical Music Awards see a host of prizes and accolades given out to some of the world’s top musicians.

One of the major winners of 2026 was violinist Isabelle Faust, who took home two awards for Artist of the Year and Concerto, following her recording of Ligeti’s Violin Concerto. Her Artist of the Year win was revealed by her colleague and good friend, Kristian Bezuidenhout, with whom she also performed a Mozart piece on the night.

Pianist Dame Imogen Cooper received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of her decades-long career, and prolific contributions to both recorded and live classical music. It was a particularly momentous award for Cooper, after she announced earlier this year that she will be retiring in early 2027, giving her final recital at London’s Wigmore Hall on 16 February.

Read more: The 15 greatest violin concertos of all time, ranked

Pianist Alexander Malofeev with the Young Artist of the Year Award at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2026. Picture: Gramophone

24-year-old pianist Alexander Malofeev took home the award for Young Artist of the Year. Malofeev, who is one of Classic FM’s 30 Rising Stars for 2026, was praised for his “formidable technique with a kaleidoscopic imagination and a flair for creative programming”.

Accepting the award, Malofeev expressed his gratitude by saying it assured him that he was on the right track, before jokingly adding: “I guess I’ll continue what I’ve been doing, and possibly becoming less and less young!”

Other winners of the night included Erato, who took home Label of the Year, the Bamberg Symphony for Orchestra of the Year, and Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and Orchestra for the premiere recording of Kaija Saariaho’s Adriana Mater.

Martin Cullingford, editor of Gramophone magazine, said: “We continue to be inspired and astonished by the extraordinary range and brilliance of the recordings that reach Gramophone every month, and it's been wonderful to celebrate another superb year of music.

“Our 2026 Award winners encompass a remarkable breadth of music, from premiere recordings of music from the 18th and 21st centuries, rarely performed gems and beloved favourites; time spent with any of these albums and the wider catalogue of our special Award winners will offer listeners a truly enriching and enjoyable experience.”