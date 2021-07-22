Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in two years

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Alamy/Classic FM with Viking

We’re back with a spectacular celebration of classical music, in one of London’s most iconic venues.

Classic FM Live with Viking will return to London’s Royal Albert Hall this autumn for a world-class concert, for the first time in two years.

The spectacular celebration of classical music will take place on Wednesday 22 September 2021, in the same year that the Hall celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Royal Albert Hall has been home to our annual celebration of the world’s greatest music and performers since April 2000, and September’s concert promises to be a truly special night of music.

Georgian piano virtuoso Khatia Buniatishvili will play an enduring favourite in the Classic FM Hall of Fame, Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2.

Plus, legendary violinist Nigel Kennedy will perform a medley of melodies from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, as well as his own composition Melody in the Wind.

Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili will play Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live 2021. Picture: Getty

Star English violinist Nigel Kennedy will perform a medley of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Picture: Getty

Playing alongside the world-class soloists is the Chineke! Orchestra, Europe’s first professional orchestra to be made up of majority Black, Asian and ethnically diverse musicians, who will make their Classic FM Live debut.

Chineke!, founded by double bassist and host of Chi-chi’s Classical Champions Chi-chi Nwanoku, will perform music by Mozart and Grieg. They will also play the Ballade in A minor by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor – a composer with a special association to the Royal Albert Hall.

The concert, hosted by Classic FM presenters Alexander Armstrong and Margherita Taylor, will also feature an unmissable lights-and-fireworks finale to the sound of Tchaikovsky’s mighty 1812 Overture.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Over the past 20 years, we have brought some of the world’s greatest musicians to the iconic Royal Albert Hall – the home of Classic FM Live – as well as showcasing new and emerging classical music stars for our audience to enjoy.

“It feels great to be going back to the Hall, for the first time in two years, with a stunning line-up including Nigel Kennedy and Chineke! Orchestra. Whether or not those attending have been to a classical music concert before, they will have the warmest of welcomes because our spectacular concert promises to be a very special classical music celebration.”

To gain entry to the event you will need to show your Covid-19 status (proof of double vaccination, a negative test result within 48 hours of the event or proof of natural immunity) via NHS Covid Pass in any of the following ways: NHS App, NHS.UK, or as a letter that can be requested by ringing NHS 119. You may also show text or email confirmation of test results.

The Royal Albert Hall’s presale for Classic FM Live starts at 10am on Thursday 22 July, with tickets on general sale from 10am on Friday 23 July.

Terms and conditions apply. The concert will begin at 7.30pm on Wednesday 22 September.