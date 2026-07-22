Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in October 2026!

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in October 2026! Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

Join us for a spectacular night of ‘Out of This World’ classical music, and a line-up of stellar soloists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Classic FM Live with Viking is returning to the Royal Albert Hall in October 2026!

On Monday 12 October, join us for a stellar evening of live classical music in an Out of This World edition of our biannual concert, hosted by Classic FM presenters Dan Walker and Myleene Klass.

Expect dramatic lights and fireworks, accompanying our line-up of star soloists – bass-baritone Willard White, tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, and pianist Junyan Chen – who will perform favourites including Bizet’s Pearl Fishers duet, and the finale of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.3.

The concert will also include musical highlights from Holst’s ‘The Planets’ Suite, Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra, and Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, performed by the renowned Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Stephen Bell.

Star Wars 'Duel of the Fates' LIVE - John Williams

The concert will take place on Monday 12 October 2026 at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.45pm.

How to buy tickets

Tickets will be available via the Royal Albert Hall’s website.

Pre-sale for Friends and Patrons of the Royal Albert Hall opens at 10am on Thursday 23 July.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 24 July.

T&Cs apply.