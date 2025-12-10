Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026!

10 December 2025, 10:15

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall in April 2026! Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM / Fiona Teal / Hannah Fathers / Shervin Lainez / Sever Zolak
Join us for a night of the greatest classical music performed live!

Classic FM Live with Viking is back for 2026...

On Monday 20 April 2026, our spectacular biannual concert returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a celebration of the greatest classical music – hosted by Classic FM presenters, with a line-up of three star soloists already confirmed.

Musical highlights will include Handel’s Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, Rossini’s William Tell Overture and Debussy’s Arabesque No.1, performed by the renowned City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra conducted by Michael Seal.

Operatic tenor Lawrence Brownlee, violin virtuoso Nemanja Radulović and rising star guitarist Rosie Bennet are on the line-up of star soloists performing on the night – with more to be announced!

Dramatic lights and fireworks will accompany the musicians in a stunning finale.

Haunting ‘Lacrimosa’ from Mozart’s Requiem | Classic FM Live

The concert will take place on Monday 20 April 2026 at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.45pm.

How to buy tickets

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 12 December at 10am via the Royal Albert Hall’s website here.

Fancy making a loved one’s Christmas with a special gift? Book your tickets to Classic FM Live, one of the most popular classical concerts of the year!

