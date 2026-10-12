Classic FM Live with Viking: Photo highlights from our ‘Out of This World’ concert extravaganza!

Classic FM Live with Viking, ‘Out of This World’, October 2026. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

An amazing night of classical music in photos.

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On Monday 12 October, Classic FM Live with Viking returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall for an ‘Out of This World’ night of classical music.

Hosted by Classic FM presenters Dan Walker, Myleene Klass, and Aled Jones, the concert was jam-packed with some of the greatest classical music performed by our official partners the Philharmonia Orchestra, and conductor Stephen Bell.

The orchestra were joined on stage by a star-studded line-up of soloists, including star pianist Junyan Chen who made her Royal Albert Hall debut with a spell-binding ‘Clair de lune’ by Debussy, which held the audience in rapt silence, before bringing the first half to a thunderous close with the finale of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.3.

The line-up also included legendary bass-baritone Sir Willard White, who sang an awe-inspiring rendition of ‘Ol’ Man River’ from the musical Show Boat.

Sir Willard was joined on stage by New Zealand-Samoan tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono for Bizet’s Pearl Fishers Duet, following his performance of Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria’ earlier in the evening.

The celebrated Jamaican-British bass-baritone, who celebrated his 80th birthday just two days before the concert, was also surprised on stage with a birthday cake, as the Philharmonia Orchestra serenaded him with happy birthday!

See some of the photo highlights from a sparkling night of classical music below.

The Philharmonia Orchestra perform at Classic FM Live in an ‘Out of This World’ night of classical music. Picture: Classic FM

The concert was conducted by Stephen Bell. Picture: Classic FM

Classic FM presenters Dan Walker and Myleene Klass hosted the evening. Picture: Classic FM

New Zealand-Samoan tenor Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono made his Royal Albert Hall debut. Picture: Classic FM

Also making her Royal Albert Hall debut, pianist Junyan Chen brought the first half of the concert to a thunderous close. Picture: Classic FM

Sir Willard White took to the stage in the second half of the concert. Picture: Classic FM

Aled Jones presented Sir Willard White with a special 80th birthday cake. Picture: Classic FM

Listen to our ‘Out of This World’ Classic FM Live with Viking broadcast on Classic FM via Global Player, on Thursday 15 October at 7pm.