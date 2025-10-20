Classic FM Live at 25: photo highlights from our anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall

On Monday 20 October, we welcomed the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Chorus to the Royal Albert Hall, alongside a host of star classical soloists, for a special edition of Classic FM Live.

A quarter of a century since our first concert, the orchestra performed celebratory hits from Handel’s Zadok the Priest, the first piece ever played on Classic FM, to Vivaldi’s ‘Winter’, a much-loved favourite performed by violinist Esther Abrami.

There were also spectacular performances from legendary Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel in his 60th birthday year, composer Sir John Rutter in his 80th birthday year, and tenor Pene Pati who paid tribute to Luciano Pavarotti in his 90th anniversary year, alongside appearances from winner of The Piano, Diana Newell, and our composer in residence, Debbie Wiseman.

Explore a range of photo highlights from Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking below, with more to come.

  1. Welcome to Classic FM Live at 25!

    Myleene Klass and Dan Walker
    Myleene Klass and Dan Walker. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  2. Introducing the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

    The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
    The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  3. Mark Wigglesworth, our conductor for the evening...

    Mark Wigglesworth
    Mark Wigglesworth. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  4. And our glamorous hosts, Dan Walker and Myleene Klass!

    Dan Walker and Myleene Klass
    Dan Walker and Myleene Klass. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  5. Tenor Pene Pati pays tribute to the great Luciano Pavarotti in his 90th anniversary year

    Pene Pati
    Pene Pati. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  6. Violinist Esther Abrami takes to the stage

    Esther Abrami
    Esther Abrami. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  7. The BSO’s Assistant Conductor Enyi Okpara makes his Royal Albert Hall debut

    Enyi Okpara
    Enyi Okpara. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  8. Winner of ‘The Piano’, Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut

    Diana Newell
    Diana Newell. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  9. Debbie Wiseman conducts her own composition ‘The Traveller’ to celebrate 10 years of our sponsor, Viking

    Debbie Wiseman
    Debbie Wiseman. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

  10. Music to celebrate 25 years of Classic FM Live

    Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
    Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

