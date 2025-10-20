Classic FM Live at 25: photo highlights from our anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Myleene Klass and Dan Walker. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

By Classic FM

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a 25th anniversary musical extravaganza!

On Monday 20 October, we welcomed the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Chorus to the Royal Albert Hall, alongside a host of star classical soloists, for a special edition of Classic FM Live.

A quarter of a century since our first concert, the orchestra performed celebratory hits from Handel’s Zadok the Priest, the first piece ever played on Classic FM, to Vivaldi’s ‘Winter’, a much-loved favourite performed by violinist Esther Abrami.

There were also spectacular performances from legendary Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel in his 60th birthday year, composer Sir John Rutter in his 80th birthday year, and tenor Pene Pati who paid tribute to Luciano Pavarotti in his 90th anniversary year, alongside appearances from winner of The Piano, Diana Newell, and our composer in residence, Debbie Wiseman.

Explore a range of photo highlights from Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking below, with more to come.