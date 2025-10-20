Classic FM Live at 25: photo highlights from our anniversary concert at the Royal Albert Hall
20 October 2025, 21:59 | Updated: 21 October 2025, 10:10
Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a 25th anniversary musical extravaganza!
On Monday 20 October, we welcomed the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Chorus to the Royal Albert Hall, alongside a host of star classical soloists, for a special edition of Classic FM Live.
A quarter of a century since our first concert, the orchestra performed celebratory hits from Handel’s Zadok the Priest, the first piece ever played on Classic FM, to Vivaldi’s ‘Winter’, a much-loved favourite performed by violinist Esther Abrami.
There were also spectacular performances from legendary Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel in his 60th birthday year, composer Sir John Rutter in his 80th birthday year, and tenor Pene Pati who paid tribute to Luciano Pavarotti in his 90th anniversary year, alongside appearances from winner of The Piano, Diana Newell, and our composer in residence, Debbie Wiseman.
Explore a range of photo highlights from Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking below, with more to come.
-
Welcome to Classic FM Live at 25!
-
Introducing the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
-
Mark Wigglesworth, our conductor for the evening...
-
And our glamorous hosts, Dan Walker and Myleene Klass!
-
Tenor Pene Pati pays tribute to the great Luciano Pavarotti in his 90th anniversary year
-
Violinist Esther Abrami takes to the stage
-
The BSO’s Assistant Conductor Enyi Okpara makes his Royal Albert Hall debut
-
Winner of ‘The Piano’, Diana Newell, makes her Royal Albert Hall debut
-
Debbie Wiseman conducts her own composition ‘The Traveller’ to celebrate 10 years of our sponsor, Viking
-
Music to celebrate 25 years of Classic FM Live