Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking: join us for a spectacular concert at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2025!

2 July 2025, 08:28 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 13:27

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall
Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Join us for a classical extravaganza at the Royal Albert Hall, featuring ‘Nessun dorma’, ‘Zadok the Priest’ and ‘Jerusalem’ plus a host of star artists!

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a 25th anniversary musical extravaganza – Classic FM Live at 25!

On Monday 20 October 2025, the renowned Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and 100-strong Bournemouth Symphony Chorus, conducted by Mark Wigglesworth, will perform anthems including Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’, Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’ and Puccini’s great aria – made famous by Luciano Pavarotti – ‘Nessun dorma’.

There will be performances from special guest artists: renowned bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel will make a special appearance in his 60th birthday year, and composer Sir John Rutter will conduct his own much-loved choral music as part of his 80th birthday celebrations.

Plus, there will be performances from violinist Esther Abrami, tenor Pene Pati, Classic FM’s composer in residence Debbie Wiseman OBE, and Diana Newell, winner of Channel 4’s The Piano.

Handel's Zadok the Priest - The Royal Scottish National Orchestra | Classic FM

Classic FM presenters will be on stage to host this special concert with other musical highlights including the ‘Grand March’ from Verdi’s Aida, Khachaturian’s Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia, and Piazzolla’s ‘Libertango’.

With a breathtaking lights-and-fireworks finale, this is your chance to experience one of the year’s most unforgettable classical events. Secure your seat now!

How to get tickets

Classic FM Live at 25 with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall will take place on Monday 20 October at 7.30pm.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 4 July on the Royal Albert Hall website.

Priority booking for Friends and Patrons of the Royal Albert Hall opens at 10am on Thursday 3 July.

Ticket terms and conditions apply.

