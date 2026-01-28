Cirque du Soleil brings acrobatic insect wonderland to the Royal Albert Hall

Cirque du Soleil extends its show ‘OVO’ for an additional 38 shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Marie-Andrée Lemire

By Classic FM

The troupe’s show ‘OVO’ features somersaulting creepy-crawlies accompanied by energetic Brazilian-inspired music.

The theatrical acrobat troupe Cirque du Soleil is transforming London’s Royal Albert Hall into a vibrant and colourful wonderland with their restaged show, ‘OVO’. It features an energetic Brazilian-inspired soundtrack with live performers, including a violinist, accordionist, and vocalists.

In total, 53 acrobats and musicians come together to put on the spectacular show, bringing to life a colourful world of crickets, ants, butterflies, spiders, beetles, and more, set against a striking visual backdrop of giant flowers and a towering 19-meter climbing wall.

‘Ovo’ is Portuguese for ‘egg’, which sits at the centre of the show: a charming love story between a quirky fly and a spirited ladybug, unfolding around a mysterious egg that sparks curiosity and transformation.

Combining breathtaking acts like aerial silks, Chinese poles, trampoline wall, contortion, foot juggling, cradle, and slackwire, ‘OVO’ celebrates biodiversity, community, and the joy of discovery through dazzling acrobatics, surreal costumes, and a high-energy Brazilian-inspired soundtrack.

How to get tickets

Created in 2009, ‘OVO’ has become one of the circus’ most popular shows of all time, entertaining more than 7 million people across 40 different countries.

‘OVO’ at the Royal Albert Hall runs from now until Sunday 1 March, with matinée and evening performances available. Tickets and further information are available here.