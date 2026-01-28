Cirque du Soleil brings acrobatic insect wonderland to the Royal Albert Hall

28 January 2026, 06:00

Cirque du Soleil extends its show ‘OVO’ for an additional 38 shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall
Cirque du Soleil extends its show ‘OVO’ for an additional 38 shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Marie-Andrée Lemire
Classic FM

By Classic FM

The troupe’s show ‘OVO’ features somersaulting creepy-crawlies accompanied by energetic Brazilian-inspired music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The theatrical acrobat troupe Cirque du Soleil is transforming London’s Royal Albert Hall into a vibrant and colourful wonderland with their restaged show, ‘OVO’. It features an energetic Brazilian-inspired soundtrack with live performers, including a violinist, accordionist, and vocalists.

In total, 53 acrobats and musicians come together to put on the spectacular show, bringing to life a colourful world of crickets, ants, butterflies, spiders, beetles, and more, set against a striking visual backdrop of giant flowers and a towering 19-meter climbing wall.

Cirque du Soleil transforms Royal Albert Hall into colourful insect wonderland

‘Ovo’ is Portuguese for ‘egg’, which sits at the centre of the show: a charming love story between a quirky fly and a spirited ladybug, unfolding around a mysterious egg that sparks curiosity and transformation.

Combining breathtaking acts like aerial silks, Chinese poles, trampoline wall, contortion, foot juggling, cradle, and slackwire, ‘OVO’ celebrates biodiversity, community, and the joy of discovery through dazzling acrobatics, surreal costumes, and a high-energy Brazilian-inspired soundtrack.

How to get tickets

Created in 2009, ‘OVO’ has become one of the circus’ most popular shows of all time, entertaining more than 7 million people across 40 different countries.

‘OVO’ at the Royal Albert Hall runs from now until Sunday 1 March, with matinée and evening performances available. Tickets and further information are available here.

Latest on Classic FM

Liam Gallagher sings in front of Pachelbel's Canon in D

10 pop songs you didn’t know were inspired by Pachelbel’s Canon

Royal Choral Society

Celebrate 150 years of the Royal Choral Society performing Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall
‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul

‘Sorry, I been drunk’: mandolin thief has second thoughts and returns his haul

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk makes surprise cameo in ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet

Tchaikovsky

Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli to star in 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Lang Lang

Joe Hisaishi, composer of Spirited Away

10 greatest anime soundtracks of all time

Discover Music

RAYE’s classical background

Is RAYE classically trained? Footage shows star singer playing cello with former classmate

Discover Music

Hans Zimmer to compose score for HBO’s new Harry Potter series

Hans Zimmer to compose original score for HBO’s new Harry Potter series

Zimmer

Is Jessie Buckley classically trained?

Did you know ‘Hamnet’ star Jessie Buckley studied piano, clarinet, saxophone, harp and singing?

Discover Music

BRITs Week 2026 Full Artist Line Up

Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti among artists to perform exclusive shows in aid of War Child

Katherine Jenkins

More Classic FM Events

Classic FM Live

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber

Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards